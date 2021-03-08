Book + Bottle Celebrates Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, Book + Bottle bookstore, at 17 6th St. N., is celebrating women-owned businesses. For the month of March, the popular bookstore and wine bar plans to showcase books and wine from women and women-run wineries as well as women-owned business partners on its Facebook page.

More at bookandbottlestpete.com or find them on Facebook.

Florida Inspires Writers

A new book out this month features well-known Florida authors, poets and environmentalists who take readers on a journey through the state’s natural wonders. In “The Wilder Heart of Florida: More Writers Inspired by Florida Nature,” best-selling authors Lauren Groff, Cynthia Barnett, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, Miccosukee elder Buffalo Tiger and many more provide a tour of the state from the Everglades to Payne’s Prairie Preserve to Key Biscayne.

Writers relive memories of how their lives have been enriched by sunsets, wildlife, water and other natural settings while highlighting the need to protect Florida’s fragile ecosystem.

The book is edited by Jack E. Davis, author of the award-winning “The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea,” who also contributes an essay to the anthology.

#Floridarama Book Club Begins

Save the date for the inaugural #Floridarama Book Club hosted by Fairgrounds Immersive Learning, nonprofit Keep St. Pete Lit (KSPL) and Tombolo Books on Thursday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The online event features a live video talk with author Craig Pittman, led by KSPL Executive Director Maureen McDole, to discuss “Cat Tale: The Wild, Weird Battle to Save the Florida Panther.”

Every other month, the book club will delve into Florida by reading a Sunshine State-inspired title, then come together with an author discussion led by McDole. It’s a “pay what you can” event and 100 percent of profits go to KSPL’s community programs. All featured books can be purchased through Tombolo Books.

More at tickets.fairgrounds.art

Your Next Great Read

`The next meeting of The Gabber Book Club is April 14, and the group will discuss “Mules and Men” by Zora Neale Hurston. The book, written in 1935, is a collection of African American folklore and oral history Hurston gleaned while traveling in the South on a return to her hometown of Eatonville, Florida.

Join the conversation early by checking out the Gabber Book Club Facebook page.