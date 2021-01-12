Gabber Book Club Returns With New Reads and a Facebook Group

January 13 saw the first Gabber Book Club meeting of the new year, featuring “Grounds for Murder” by local author Tara Lush. Ahead of the meeting, the Gabber Book Club created a Facebook group to share interesting info about the book, the book club, and, since coffee was a big part of “Grounds for Murder,” an article about coffee snobs.

February’s book, “Everything Inside,” is a collection of stories by Haitian author Edwidge Danticat set in Miami, Port-au-Prince and an unnamed country in the Caribbean. The book won The National Book Critics Circle Award and The Story Prize.

The Gabber Book Club is open to everyone interested in exploring the literary landscapes of Florida and the work of Florida writers. The group meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month, via Zoom (for now). Learn more at Tombolo Books.com or join the Gabber Book Club Facebook group.

Writers in Paradise Evening Reading Series Goes Virtual

Eckerd College is hosting its popular Evening Reading Series virtually this year after the 2021 Writers in Paradise Writers Conference was canceled due to COVID-19. As always, the series of readings by instructors from the writing conference is free and open to the public. The virtual readings kick off on January 17 with Ana Menendez, Michael Koryta, Major Jackson and Sterling Watson. Night 2 of Virtual Writers in Paradise 2021 on January 18 features work by Les Standiford, Emily Bernard, Ann Hood, Andre Dubus III and Laura Lippman.

Readings begin both nights at 6 p.m. and are available on the Writers in Paradise YouTube channel.

Book + Bottle Book Club Returns

Book clubs and wine are a natural fit but Book + Bottle is adding a twist to the return of their book club: this month’s book is also about wine. The featured selection, “Bruno: Chief of Police,” is the first in a series of mysteries set in the French wine country, and is lauded as a fun and interesting mind-teaser for wine enthusiasts.

Copies are available for purchase at Book + Bottle, 17 6th St. N. prior to the event on January 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.