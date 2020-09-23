Lit Bits: Sept 24

Gabber Book Club Features Two-Time Pulitzer Prize Winner

The Gabber Newspaper’s next book club meeting is Wednesday, October 14 and features one of the hottest names in literary fiction right now. Colson Whitehead won his second Pulitzer Prize for “The Nickel Boys,” a novel based on the history of the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida. To RSVP and receive a Zoom link, email bookclubs@tombolobooks.com.

Whitehead is also scheduled to appear virtually at the Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading in November, and readers are invited to send questions for the virtual interview to cbancroft@tampabay.com.

New Authors Announced for Festival of Reading

Two new authors were announced for the Tampa Bay Times Virtual Festival of Reading, November 12 to 14. The festival, in its 28th year, will now include perennial favorite Carl Hiassen, in a ticketed virtual event on September 10 that includes one copy of his new novel, “Squeeze Me.” Proceeds beyond the book and shipping costs benefit the free Festival of Reading.

Tickets will be available soon for a talk with Barbara Kingsolver on October 20 about her upcoming book “How to Fly (Ten Thousand Easy Lessons),” her second collection of poetry.

In other Festival of Reading news, two authors already slated to appear just won major literary prizes: Maggie O’Farrell won the Women’s Prize for Fiction for “Hamnet,” and Walter Mosley was just awarded the lifetime achievement award from the National Book Foundation.

Gulfport Public Library Book Discussion

The Gulfport Public Library will host a book discussion with author Andrew Krivak to discuss his book “The Bear” on Thursday, September 24 at 2 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live. Video will be available afterwards. The title is available for download as an ebook or audiobook through the library database HOOPLA.