Little Shops of Horror

Three little boys stand in front of windows they have painted in halloween designs.
Twins Paxton, left, and Jaxon Pollard, 7, made it a family affair with brother Brayden, 2, and his cookie. Photo by Shelly Wilson.

The Gabber’s first window painting competition for kids, Halloweendows, sponsored by the City of Gulfport, made spooky scenes out of shops up and down Gulfport Boulevard on Saturday, October 24. Participants ranging from 2 to 11 picked up paints and headed to a designated window to share their scary and not-so-scary designs.  

Keri Nelson brought her daughter Kaci and son Zak to paint, adding that she had done a similar thing when in Connecticut when she was a kid but, considering the weather, they painted inside the shops. 

“It was super cool,” she said. Her kids seemed to agree, bringing sketches from home to aid their designs. 

“The first thing that came to mind when she told me about it was Jack Skellington,” said Kaci, 11, who had sketched several versions of the “Nightmare Before Christmas” character. 

Others took a classic approach. 

Jax Pollard, 8, who painted with his brothers Paxton and Brayden, created a night scene, with a witch flying among the stars. 

“I thought of it because I usually see pictures like that,” he said, while Ella Belvedere-Winogradsky went with a touch of realism, painting a mountain in California. “I think it’s in Death Valley,” she said as she began to paint, “but there’s gonna be ghosts.”

The Gabber would like to thank all of our sponsors and business owners who made Halloweendows possible this year, especially the City of Gulfport. Winners – announced in the October 29, 2020 issue of the Gabber – receive a $150 gift card; all participants receive a $10 gift card. 

A girl in a yellow shirt and blue face mask paints a shop window with halloween decorations.
Vicky and Cassie Meyer, 8, paired up at A Friend Who Bakes for their Halloweendows. Photo by Shelly Wilson.
A girl in a neon orange top and a blue face mask stands in front of a window painting while holding a paint brush and looking at the camera.
Vicky Meyer, 8, went with a cauldron motif, complete with rabid cat and spooky spider. Photo by Shelly Wilson.
A little boy in a green top and face mask stands in front of a window he has painted with a halloween design. A girl is painting a window behind him.
Zak, 8, and Kaci Nelson, 11, set up at More Bazaar with their designs, creating sketches of their plans beforehand. Photo
by Shelly Wilson.
A little boy in a blue shirt and blue ball cap painting a scene on a glass shop door.
Jamie Spoth, 4, made bold strokes in a jungle theme in honor of the Florida Panther at Let It Be Ice Cream. Photo by Shelly Wilson.
A gril in a blue top looking at a shop window she is painting with the word "Sumatra" written above it.
Ella Belvedere-Winogradsky’s design was inspired by reality, but with ghosts, she said. Photo by Shelly Wilson.
A boy in an orange shirt painting a scene on a shop window.
Daniel Termani, 8, favored a classic zombie-and-pumpkin scene for his window at Custom House Decor. Photo by Shelly Wilson.
A little boy in a lime green shirt painting a colorful scene on a shop window.
Tyler Scott-Kelly, 8, painted a motif featuring what could be a Gulfport gecko, “By Day & By Night.” Photo by Cathy Salustri.

 

by Shelly Wilson

