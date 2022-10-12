Live Music for Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Oct. 13-20

A person playing a guitar on the beach
A list of live music on the Gulf beaches, from Madeira Beach to Pass-a-Grille, this weekend.
Gulfport

The Village Courtyard

2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.

Friday, Oct. 14: Kyle Shaw, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 15: Jessica Rose Powell, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16: Reverend Billy C. Wirtz. 3 p.m.

Caddy’s Gulfport

3128 Beach Blvd. S.

Friday, Oct. 14: Logan Grant and The Show Ponies, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Somebody Canceled, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16: The Torpedoes, 4 p.m.

St. Pete Beach

The Toasted Monkey

678 75th Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Carlos & Joe, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14: Mixed Signal, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Pink Streets, 1 p.m.; Billy Agans, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16: Taylor Jansen, 1 p.m.; Larry Mott, 6 p.m.

Caddy’s St. Pete Beach

5501 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, Oct. 14: Nathan Allen, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Matt Capps, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16: Act 3, 4 p.m.

Madeira Beach

Caddy’s John’s Pass

190 Boardwalk Pl. E.

Friday, Sept. Oct. 14: Nightbreakers, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Jeremy James, 4 p.m.; Obi Wan Knabe and The Force, 5:30 p.m.

Treasure Island

Ka’Tiki

8803 W. Gulf Blvd.

Friday, Oct. 14: The Reality, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15: 5 Shades of Grey, 1 p.m.; Dosage, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16: Jimmy Griswold Band, 1 p.m.; Cornfused, 6 p.m.

Caddy’s Treasure Island

9000 W. Gulf Blvd.

Friday, Oct. 15: The Torpedoes, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16: Crownz, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17: Logan Grant and The Show Ponies, 5 p.m.

by Abby Baker

