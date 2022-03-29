Live Music in Pinellas April 1-3

A lineup of all the live music in Gulfport, Pass-a-Grille, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, and St. Pete Beach the weekend of April 1-3. All along Tampa Bay beaches, you won’t struggle to find live gigs to listen to, or, sing along with.
Gulfport

North End Taphouse (2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.)

Friday, April 1:  Dave G & Cristyn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: George Wright, 3 p.m.; Brek Milo, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 3: Duane Worden, 3 p.m.

St. Pete Beach

Chill Restaurant and Bar (357 Corey Ave.)

Friday, April 1: Carlos and Joe, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: Ellie & Company, 6:30 p.m.

Treasure Island

Ka’Tiki Beach Bar and Grille (8803 W. Gulf Blvd.)

Saturday, April 2: Kamenar, 1 p.m.

Madeira Beach

Lucky Lizard Taphouse (14953 Gulf Blvd.)

Friday, April 1: Larry Mott, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2:  Norman Perkins, 2 p.m.; Larry Mott, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 3: Karaoke Night, 3 p.m.

