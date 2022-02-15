Live Music Lineup for Pinellas Beaches Feb. 18-20

by

A ukulele, starfish and life ring on a sand beach with waves crashing in the background.
Here’s who’s playing on beaches this weekend, from Madeira Beach to Pass-A-Grille.
Adobe Stock

Gulfport

North End Taphouse (2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.)

Friday, Feb. 18: John Shirley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Chris Keller, 3 p.m.; Dave G & Cristyn, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: Randy Burton, 3 p.m.

Neptune Grill (5501 Shore Blvd. S.)

Friday, Feb. 18: Josh Magwood Duo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Drag by the Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: Callaboone, 1 p.m.

St. Pete Beach

Toasted Monkey (678 75th Ave.)

Friday, Feb. 18: Spazmatics, 7 p.m.; Fix the DJ, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Griswolds, 1 p.m.; Phoenix, 6 p.m.; and Fix the DJ, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: Taylor Jansen Band, 1 p.m.; Elle & Company, 6 p.m.

Woody’s Waterfront (7308 Sunset Way)

Friday, Feb. 18: J.D. Early, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: J.D. Early, 7 p.m.

Chill Restaurant and Bar (357 Corey Ave.)

Friday, Feb. 18: Carlos and Joe, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Liz Adams, 6 p.m.

Treasure Island

Ricky T’s Bar and Grille (10601 Gulf Blvd.)

Friday, Feb. 18: Cornfused, 5 p.m.; High Rollers, 8 p.m.; and Kyle Rhode, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Rob Tyre, 4 p.m., Kevin Toon, 5 p.m., KingPin, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: Kevin Toon, 5 p.m.; Donnie O’ Neal, 8 p.m.

Ka’Tiki Beach Bar and Grille (8803 W. Gulf Blvd.)

Friday, Feb. 18: WOR (Women of Rock), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: The Gearz, 1 p.m.; SYNR, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: Poly Essence, 1 p.m.; Cornfused, 6 p.m.

Madeira Beach

Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille (14995 Gulf Blvd.)

Friday, Feb. 18: Kevin Toon, 5 p.m.; Doug South, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Jeff Gurney, 6 p.m., Crownz, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: Angie Rey Band, 2 p.m.

Bamboo Beach Bar and Grille, (13025 Village Blvd.)

Friday, Feb. 18: Juke Box Heroz, 1:30 p.m.; JT Wilde, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: North Star, 1:30 p.m.; Mark Mann, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: Gale Trippsmith & Joey, 1:30 p.m.; Boston Bob, 6 p.m.

by Gabby Reeder

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!