Live Music Lineup for Pinellas Beaches Feb. 18-20

Gulfport
North End Taphouse (2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.)
Friday, Feb. 18: John Shirley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: Chris Keller, 3 p.m.; Dave G & Cristyn, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: Randy Burton, 3 p.m.
Neptune Grill (5501 Shore Blvd. S.)
Friday, Feb. 18: Josh Magwood Duo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: Drag by the Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: Callaboone, 1 p.m.
St. Pete Beach
Toasted Monkey (678 75th Ave.)
Friday, Feb. 18: Spazmatics, 7 p.m.; Fix the DJ, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: Griswolds, 1 p.m.; Phoenix, 6 p.m.; and Fix the DJ, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: Taylor Jansen Band, 1 p.m.; Elle & Company, 6 p.m.
Woody’s Waterfront (7308 Sunset Way)
Friday, Feb. 18: J.D. Early, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: J.D. Early, 7 p.m.
Chill Restaurant and Bar (357 Corey Ave.)
Friday, Feb. 18: Carlos and Joe, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: Liz Adams, 6 p.m.
Treasure Island
Ricky T’s Bar and Grille (10601 Gulf Blvd.)
Friday, Feb. 18: Cornfused, 5 p.m.; High Rollers, 8 p.m.; and Kyle Rhode, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: Rob Tyre, 4 p.m., Kevin Toon, 5 p.m., KingPin, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: Kevin Toon, 5 p.m.; Donnie O’ Neal, 8 p.m.
Ka’Tiki Beach Bar and Grille (8803 W. Gulf Blvd.)
Friday, Feb. 18: WOR (Women of Rock), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: The Gearz, 1 p.m.; SYNR, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: Poly Essence, 1 p.m.; Cornfused, 6 p.m.
Madeira Beach
Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille (14995 Gulf Blvd.)
Friday, Feb. 18: Kevin Toon, 5 p.m.; Doug South, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: Jeff Gurney, 6 p.m., Crownz, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: Angie Rey Band, 2 p.m.
Bamboo Beach Bar and Grille, (13025 Village Blvd.)
Friday, Feb. 18: Juke Box Heroz, 1:30 p.m.; JT Wilde, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19: North Star, 1:30 p.m.; Mark Mann, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20: Gale Trippsmith & Joey, 1:30 p.m.; Boston Bob, 6 p.m.