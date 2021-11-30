Live Music on Pinellas Beaches December 3-5

Live Music in Gulfport

The Tiki Bar & Grill at 56th & Shore

5519 Shore Blvd. S.

Sunday, Dec. 5: Hot Tonic 5 p.m.

Live Music on St. Pete Beach

The Toasted Monkey

678 75th Ave.

Friday, Dec. 3: Mixed Signal 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Whiskey Throttle 1-5 p.m; Swipe Right 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5: Big Brother Band 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Casey Allen Band 6 p.m.

Chill Restaurant and Bar 

357 Corey Ave.

Friday, Dec. 3: Farley Compton  6  p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Brothers Gabriel  6 p.m.

Burgerish Bar & Grille 

4755 Gulf Blvd.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Erika Najibo 6 p.m.

Live Music on Treasure Island

Ricky T’s Bar and Grille

10601 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, Dec. 3: Cornfused 5 p.m.; Big Brother Band 7:30 p.m.; Donnie O’ Neal 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Rob Tyre 4 p.m.; Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Ka’Tiki

8803 West Gulf Blvd.

Friday, Dec. 3: Spencer Road 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Donovan Roberts 1-5 p.m.; 7 p.m. Dirty Little Secret 

Sunday, Dec. 5: Shoeless Soul 1-5 p.m.; Cornfused 6 p.m 

Madeira Beach

Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille

14995 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, Dec. 3: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Jeff Gurney 6 p.m

by Gabrielle Reeder

