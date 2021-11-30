Live Music on Pinellas Beaches December 3-5

Live Music in Gulfport
The Tiki Bar & Grill at 56th & Shore
5519 Shore Blvd. S.
Sunday, Dec. 5: Hot Tonic 5 p.m.
Live Music on St. Pete Beach
The Toasted Monkey
678 75th Ave.
Friday, Dec. 3: Mixed Signal 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4: Whiskey Throttle 1-5 p.m; Swipe Right 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5: Big Brother Band 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Casey Allen Band 6 p.m.
Chill Restaurant and Bar
357 Corey Ave.
Friday, Dec. 3: Farley Compton 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4: Brothers Gabriel 6 p.m.
Burgerish Bar & Grille
4755 Gulf Blvd.
Saturday, Dec. 4: Erika Najibo 6 p.m.
Live Music on Treasure Island
Ricky T’s Bar and Grille
10601 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, Dec. 3: Cornfused 5 p.m.; Big Brother Band 7:30 p.m.; Donnie O’ Neal 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4: Rob Tyre 4 p.m.; Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
Ka’Tiki
8803 West Gulf Blvd.
Friday, Dec. 3: Spencer Road 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4: Donovan Roberts 1-5 p.m.; 7 p.m. Dirty Little Secret
Sunday, Dec. 5: Shoeless Soul 1-5 p.m.; Cornfused 6 p.m
Madeira Beach
Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille
14995 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, Dec. 3: Kevin Toon 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4: Jeff Gurney 6 p.m