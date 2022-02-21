Live Music on South Pinellas Beaches Feb. 25-27

Live music on Tampa Bay beaches this weekend.
Gulfport

North End Taphouse (2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.)

Friday, Feb. 25: Jeff James, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Bud Good, 3 p.m.; Rob Pieniak, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27: Dave G, 3 p.m.

Neptune Grill (5501 Shore Blvd. S.)

Friday, Feb. 25: Ronnie CT, 2 p.m.; Mike Lally 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Janie & Lenny Duo, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27: 3’s Company Band, 1 p.m.

St. Pete Beach

Toasted Monkey (678 75th Ave.)

Friday, Feb. 25: Conspiracy Band, 6 p.m.; Fix the DJ, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: The Torpedoes, 1 p.m.; KingPin, 6 p.m.; and Fix the DJ, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27: Project Y, 1 p.m.; Casey Allen Duo, 6 p.m.

Woody’s Waterfront (7308 Sunset Way)

Friday, Feb. 25: J.D. Early, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: J.D. Early, 7 p.m.

Chill Restaurant and Bar (357 Corey Ave.)

Friday, Feb. 25: Farley Compton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Motel Funk, 6:30 p.m.

Treasure Island

Ricky T’s Bar and Grille (10601 Gulf Blvd.)

Friday, Feb. 25: Cornfused, 5 p.m.; Big Brother Band, 8 p.m.; and Josh Magwood, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Rob Tyre, 4 p.m., Kevin Toon, 5 p.m., The Sundaes, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27:Pete -n- Dean, 4 p.m.; Pred Shreds, 8 p.m.

Ka’Tiki Beach Bar and Grille (8803 W. Gulf Blvd.)

Friday, Feb. 25: Pat Dalton Outlaws & Angels, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Row Jomah, 1 p.m.; Stonegrey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27: Big Bang Theory, 1 p.m.; Cornfused, 6 p.m.

Madeira Beach

Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar & Grille (14995 Gulf Blvd.)

Friday, Feb. 25: Kevin Toon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Jeff Gurney, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27: Big Brother Live, 2 p.m.

Bamboo Beach Bar and Grille (13025 Village Blvd.)

Friday, Feb. 25: Pred Shreds, 1:30 p.m.; Tom Davis, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Juke Box Heroz, 1:30 p.m.; Eric Scott, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27: Gale Trippsmith & Joey, 1:30 p.m.; Boston Bob, 6 p.m.

Lucky Lizard Taphouse (14953 Gulf Blvd.)

Friday, Feb. 25: Pred Shreds, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: Mike Kremer, 2 p.m.; Ryan Marchand, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27: Karaoke Night, 4 p.m.

by Gabby Reeder

