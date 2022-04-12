Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches, April 15-17

Here’s who’s playing on beaches from Madeira Beach to Pass-A-Grille.
Gulfport

North End Taphouse 

2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.

Friday, April 15:  Mike Chin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 16: Chris Keller, 3 p.m.;  Shaun Hopper, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 17: Kyle Shaw, 3 p.m.; Bandingo®, 8 p.m.

St. Pete Beach

Chill Restaurant and Bar

357 Corey Ave.

Friday, April 15: Carlos and Joe, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16:  Liz & Lisa, 6:30 p.m.

Treasure Island

Ka’Tiki Beach Bar and Grille 

8803 W. Gulf Blvd.

Friday, April 15: Razed By Wolves, 7 p.m.

Madeira Beach

Lucky Lizard Taphouse 

14953 Gulf Blvd.

Saturday, April 16: Larry Mott, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 17: Karaoke, 3 p.m.

