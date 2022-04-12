Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches, April 15-17

Gulfport
North End Taphouse
2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.
Friday, April 15: Mike Chin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 16: Chris Keller, 3 p.m.; Shaun Hopper, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 17: Kyle Shaw, 3 p.m.; Bandingo®, 8 p.m.
St. Pete Beach
Chill Restaurant and Bar
357 Corey Ave.
Friday, April 15: Carlos and Joe, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16: Liz & Lisa, 6:30 p.m.
Treasure Island
Ka’Tiki Beach Bar and Grille
8803 W. Gulf Blvd.
Friday, April 15: Razed By Wolves, 7 p.m.
Madeira Beach
Lucky Lizard Taphouse
14953 Gulf Blvd.
Saturday, April 16: Larry Mott, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 17: Karaoke, 3 p.m.