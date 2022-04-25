Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches April 27-30

by

Here’s who’s playing on beaches from Madeira Beach to Pass-A-Grille.
Gulfport

North End Taphouse 

2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.

Wednesday, April 27: Hot Tonic, 6 p.m.

St. Pete Beach

Chill Restaurant and Bar

357 Corey Ave.

Thursday, April 28: Gale Trippsmith and Ban-Joey, 6:30 p.m. 

Saturday, April 30: Elly and Company, 6 p.m.

Treasure Island

Ka’Tiki Beach Bar and Grille 

8803 W. Gulf Blvd.

Friday, April 29: The Red Sunday, 7-11 p.m. 

Saturday, April 30: Big Band Theory, 1-5 p.m.; Dirty Little Secret, 7-11 p.m.

Madeira Beach

Lucky Lizard Taphouse 

14953 Gulf Blvd.

Friday, April 29: Larry Mott, 7 p.m. 

Saturday, April 30: Chris Dupre, 2 p.m. 

by Abby Baker

