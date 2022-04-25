Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches April 27-30

Gulfport
North End Taphouse
2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S.
Wednesday, April 27: Hot Tonic, 6 p.m.
St. Pete Beach
Chill Restaurant and Bar
357 Corey Ave.
Thursday, April 28: Gale Trippsmith and Ban-Joey, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30: Elly and Company, 6 p.m.
Treasure Island
Ka’Tiki Beach Bar and Grille
8803 W. Gulf Blvd.
Friday, April 29: The Red Sunday, 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, April 30: Big Band Theory, 1-5 p.m.; Dirty Little Secret, 7-11 p.m.
Madeira Beach
Lucky Lizard Taphouse
14953 Gulf Blvd.
Friday, April 29: Larry Mott, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 30: Chris Dupre, 2 p.m.