LJ Harness Drums, Drives for GEMS

LJ Harness has the persona of an old-school rock star who never takes off his shades, even when he’s at the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center.

From 1974-1986 Harness was the drummer for a rock band called Hoochie. They came from Indiana to Tampa Bay and opened at the Citrus Bowl for Aerosmith in front of an audience of 64,000 in 1979.

“I’m a metrosexual, rocking diva,” he said, “and I take ownership of it.”

Today, he spends a chunk of his time driving for GEMS, a city-run ride program operating out of the Senior Center.

“I’m very close with all my clients; I have an appreciation for the wisdom and the stories they have to share,” Harness said.

Back in the Day

Even while attending his Indiana farm-town high school, Harness performed at bar venues as a drummer, practicing out of a converted school bus.

In the summer of 1974, his agent moved Hoochie to the Tampa Bay area.

“We were what you call weekend rock n’ roll warriors before that … quitting our jobs, quitting college, leaving our home turf,” Harness said. “I can honestly say that I’ve lived my dream.”

He quit Hoochie in 1990 and in turn, overcame an addiction problem. He went on to work for Cadillac as a salesperson, first in Sarasota and then Nevada.

He started working as a salesman for a Sarasota Cadillac dealership in 2003. He was offered a job in marketing for Cadillac in Nevada six years later. The Las Vegas scene was a glamorous one, Harness says. But much of his job involved intertwining Cadillac with local charities.

“It was emotional, getting to do something good after years of getting lost for a while,” Harness said.

There’s a lot to reminisce about, but Harness’ heart lies with his community work.

It was in Nevada that Harness worked to create, and then began working on, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Las Vegas.

But after 18 unforeseen years with Cadillac, he moved from Vegas to Gulfport to be near his mother.

Back on the Bus

Soon after hitting town, Harness joined The Conspiracy – Band and later, JuxBox Heroz, both on the drums.

“Once I realized I was retired I kind of freaked out,” Harness said.

Despite playing two or three times a week, he was grappling with free time. Harness joined the gym at the Gulfport Senior Center and fell in love with the community.

When a position for a GEMS driver opened up more than two years ago, Harness jumped at the chance to work with the center.

“The opportunity to be around seniors is something I look forward to every day,” Harness said. “This service gives people the chance to have a life.”

See Harness and his group, The Conspiracy – Band on St. Patrick’s Day at O’Maddy’s from 4-7 p.m.