Loaded Truck Driven into Bushes at Gulfport Park

Gulfport Police are investigating an incident at Veteran’s Park where someone drove a truck loaded with items into shrubbery and left it there.

The Gulfport Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park on March 14 at 8:16 a.m.

“Someone drove it into the bushes,” GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said of the vehicle at park. Veteran’s Park is located at 54th Street South and 31st Avenue South.

“There is a suspect but this is currently an active/ongoing investigation so I cannot release more than that to you at this time,” Woodman told The Gabber.

The vehicle was removed from the mangroves and impounded, according to GPD.