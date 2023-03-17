Loaded Truck Driven into Bushes at Gulfport Park

by Mike Sunnucks

Gulfport Police are investigating after someone drove a truck loaded with items into the bushes at Veteran’s Park in Gulfport. Lois Weldon

Gulfport Police are investigating an incident at Veteran’s Park where someone drove a truck loaded with items into shrubbery and left it there.

The Gulfport Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park on March 14 at 8:16 a.m.

“Someone drove it into the bushes,” GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said of the vehicle at park. Veteran’s Park is located at 54th Street South and 31st Avenue South.

“There is a suspect but this is currently an active/ongoing investigation so I cannot release more than that to you at this time,” Woodman told The Gabber.

The vehicle was removed from the mangroves and impounded, according to GPD.

A photo of a red truck with various household items in the truck bed crashed into bushes at a waterfront park.
Police are investigating the incident. Lois Weldon

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper