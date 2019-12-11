Local Artists Shine at ArtJones

For the 3rd-annual, self-guided ArtJones open studio tour and sale in Gulfport, 20 artists participated at 19 locations on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.

Of these, 11 were new to the tour this year, said Brenda McMahon, founder and ceramic artist.

For more information about the tour and member artists, visit artjonesstudiotour.com.