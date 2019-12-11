Local Artists Shine at ArtJones

F
Self-taught photographer and first time ArtJones participating artist Eagle Finegan specializes in documenting her love of the outdoors. “I do a lot of work in the digital darkroom making my own textures and layers,” she said. The “same things were done in the darkroom. Better that I don’t play with the chemicals!” About her experience with ArtJones, she said, “I’ve had a wonderful turnout of locals and I’ve seen many faces I don’t know that have come from elsewhere. It’s a great event for Gulfport.” For more information, visit her at fineartamerica.com.
or the 3rd-annual, self-guided ArtJones open studio tour and sale in Gulfport, 20 artists participated at 19 locations on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.
Of these, 11 were new to the tour this year, said Brenda McMahon, founder and ceramic artist.
For more information about the tour and member artists, visit artjonesstudiotour.com.
Graphic artist Mike Williams loves to draw illustrations, especially maps that speak of the past depicting old Florida and the Caribbean. He uses pen and ink to build up layers on canvas then adds washes of color using pastels. He even makes his own distressed frames. “I try to give my artwork an old advertisement look,” he said. It was Williams’ first year participating in the tour. Pictured in front of his largest piece measuring 44 inches by 5 feet, six inches on the wall, he offers limited edition canvases along with signed lithographs. For more information, visit blueislandgraphics.com.
Through training at the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale and by decades of industry work experience, Diane Bragg has honed her style as a fused glass artist now specializing in brightly colored pieces with varying textures that are both inspirational and practical. Pictured, Bragg shows an unfinished pieced in the foreground of her studio while holding a finished work that was been fired in one of her kilns. The 2019 tour is her first year as a participating artist. “I show people where the glass comes from, how it’s cut and I give a little demo if they like,” she said. Bragg lives in Safety Harbor, maintains a studio space in Gulfport and teaches at the Suntan Art Center in St. Pete Beach. For more information, visit dianebraggartglass.com.