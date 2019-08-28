Local Crime Watch: Aug 29

A sampling of police reports from August 15 through August 23 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

8/15 – Hit and run in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that their vehicle had been damaged by another vehicle but did not have a time frame. Upon further investigation, officers found that the next-door neighbor’s vehicle had similar damage with paint transfer. Upon finding this out, the victim did not wish to press charges.

8/16 – Forgery in the 5500 block of 28th Avenue South. A resident reported that their bank account had been compromised in the form of someone using a forged withdrawal slip. This forgery occurred over a year ago but the resident had just noticed it while going through bank statements. Officers are following up with the bank in reference to this matter.

8/17 – Recovered runaway at Advance Auto. Officer Dillard found a teenager sleeping on the side of the building early in the morning. The juvenile admitted he was a runaway and had left home after getting in trouble with his mom. He was returned to his home and left with his older brother.

8/17 – Burglary in Boca Ciega Bay. Sometime in the last two weeks (8/1 through 8/16), someone boarded a vessel and took several items without permission including a gas-powered generator. The person was identified as Douglas Koenig. Officers interviewed Koenig, who admitted to the crime. He was arrested and charged with Burglary.

8/18 – Driving with license suspended or revoked in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped a truck that had a tag that expired in 2015 and was not registered to a vehicle. The driver admitted his license was suspended and that he had been arrested the week before for driving on a suspended license. After checking records, it turns out the truck was not registered and the driver, Vincent Marlyne, was a habitual traffic offender. He was arrested and the truck was impounded.

8/19 – Fraud in the 4700 block of Coronado Way South. A victim reported that there were approximately $200 worth of fraudulent transactions on his bank account from multiple locations. He believes his card may have been compromised at a gas station by a skimming device.

8/19 – Narcotics in the 5100 block of 8th Avenue South. Officers responded to a report of a nude female near a closed business. When Officers arrived, they came in contact with Heather Olmstead who was no longer nude. During the contact, Olmstead attempted to open her purse, which allowed officers to see in plain view several hypodermic needles. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Olmstead had .02 grams of an unspecified Opioid powder in her possession. Olmstead was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was then transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/20 – Trespass arrest in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. Officers observed Virginia Turner, who was trespassed from the Gulfport Mini-Mart previously, enter the front door of the store. They made contact with Turner inside of the store and informed her that she was trespassing after a warning. Turner was taken into custody.

8/20 – Burglary in the 5300 block of 7th Avenue South. A property owner reported that sometime over the previous night, his tools were stolen from inside of the residence. There did not appear to be any signs of forced entry at the residence. The previous tenant was contacted but did not have knowledge of the events that took place.

8/20 – Theft in the 5800 block of 18th Avenue South. Officers responded to a call in reference to a leaf blower being taken out of the back of a work truck. A witness stated that he saw a person on a bicycle pass by that might have taken it.

8/20 – Aggravated assault in the 1600 block of 60th Street South. Officers responded to a report of an armed person who had threatened people with a firearm. Through the on-scene investigation, it was determined that Timothy Meurer had displayed a BB gun in such a manner that the victims believed it was a real firearm. Meurer made verbal threats that caused the victims to be in fear for their own safety. Meurer was arrested for aggravated assault and was then transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Marine Unit:

8/15 through 8/21 – The marine unit was on the water approximately 11 hours this week.

Battery

8/19, 11:50 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Burglary – residence

8/19, 3:30 p.m., 5300 block of 7th Avenue S

Theft – grand

8/22, 8:30 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard S

Theft – petit

8/19, 2:30 p.m., 5800 block of 18th Avenue S

8/21, 2:15 p.m., 2700 block of 53rd Street S

8/22, 11 a.m., 5100 block of 11th Avenue S

Shoplifting

8/20, 7:26 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

8/21, 8 p.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

8/23, 8:21 a.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

8/19, 9:30 a.m., 1600 block of 58th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

8/21, 9 p.m., 1000 block of Freemont Street S

8/23, 7:10 p.m., 2500 block of 50th Street S

Weapon

8/22, 10 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

8/20, noon, 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

8/23, 2:45 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Shoplifting

8/20, 4:47 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – business

8/18, 12:15 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

8/18, 7:40 a.m., 5700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

8/21, 4:06 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard