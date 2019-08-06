Local Crime Watch: Aug 8

A sampling of police reports from July 25 through August 3 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

7/25 – Theft at the Happy Home Center. Employees reported a customer failed to make payments on or return $1,700 worth of merchandise.

7/25 – Warrant arrest at the Gulfport Casino. Officer Ross made contact with Rebecca Lynn Holt in front of the Casino. She was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with court orders.

7/25 – Aggravated assault in the 5100 block of 25th Avenue South. A resident reported a female in front of her residence was waiving a gun around and yelling at them. When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Sypria Cruz, was not holding a gun. Upon further investigation she admitted to possessing a BB gun that was in a bag she had with her and stated she was there to settle a dispute she was having with one of the people in the house. The two residents thought the gun was real and were in fear so Cruz was charged with aggravated assault.

7/26 – Providing a false name in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver, a juvenile, initially provided him with a false name. Officer Clague was able to identify the driver using his computer. The driver also had a suspended license. She was issued a criminal citation for driving with a suspended license and the false name charge is being forwarded to the state attorney’s office.

7/27 – Loitering and Prowling in the 5700 block of 11th Avenue South. A resident reported that she confronted a man in her carport that she does not know. The man was inside the carport while two other men were on 57th Street South. All three suspects fled when confronted by the homeowner.

7/28 – Warrant arrest in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Officer Ross located a man with an outstanding warrant related to one of his cases from 2018. Antonio Jenkins was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Jenkins was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/29 – Hit & run crash/recovered stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to the report of a hit and run crash where a U-Haul truck backed into another vehicle. The driver of the U-Haul ran from the scene before officers arrived. The U-Haul truck had been reported stolen in St Petersburg and was impounded at the request of U-Haul.

7/30 – Fraud in the 5600 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported that he mailed $9,000 to what he thought was a legitimate computer monitoring company that turned out to be a scam.

7/30 – Driving under the influence at the corner of 62nd Street South and 13th Avenue South. Officers received information regarding a man driving a vehicle who appeared to be impaired. Chief Vincent located the suspect vehicle and stopped him for a traffic violation. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Timothy Meurer, the driver, was arrested. His breath alcohol content was .301 (nearly four times the legal limit).

7/31 – Traffic arrest in the 2900 block of 54th Street South. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped Guillermo Calvello-Mares for driving the wrong way on Essex Avenue South. Guillermo presented a Mexican passport and stated he did not have a license. He has been arrested four times prior for the same violation and was arrested and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/31 – Fraud in the 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard. A resident reported that hackers gained access to his computer by pretending to be with a computer security company and stole $29,400 from his accounts.

7/31 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2600 block of 48th Street South. A resident reported that two juveniles got into her vehicle. The juveniles ran off when they were spotted and one of them left behind a bicycle.

7/31 – Warrant arrest in the 5100 block of Preston Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and the driver, Deliscia Church, had an outstanding grand theft warrant out of Sarasota County. After the warrant was confirmed she was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Battery

7/25, 10:15 p.m., 6000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Burglary – Vehicle

7/30, 6 p.m., 2600 block of 48th Street S

Theft – grand

7/30, 8 a.m., 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

Theft – petit

7/27, 12:45 p.m., 4900 block of 17th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

7/28, 11:23 p.m., 5600 block of 16th Avenue S

7/31, 8 p.m., 1000 block of Freemont Street S

8/1, 1:45 p.m., 2400 block of 49th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

8/2, 10:51 a.m., 7200 block of Grevilla Avenue S

Theft – petit

7/27, 1:05 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

7/29, noon, 1800 block of Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

7/31, 8:42 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Battery – aggravated

7/28, 6:55 p.m., 300 block of Corey Avenue

Shoplifting

7/29, 11:47 a.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

7/27, 11 p.m., 7300 block of Coquina Way

7/31, 4:26 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

7/29, 3 p.m., 6600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

7/27, 4:52 p.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue

7/30, 7:03 a.m., 300 block of 73rd Avenue

8/2, 11:48 p.m., 600 block of 75th Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

7/25, 11:48 a.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

8/3, 4:22 a.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard