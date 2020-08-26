Local Crime Watch: August 27

A sampling of police calls in the Gulfport from August 6 to 12.

Source: Gulfport Police Department

August 13: Death Investigation

When Gulfport police officers got a call to do a welfare check on the 2800 block of Dupont Street South, they didn’t find good news. What they found was a 53-year-old woman, recovering from a surgery after a car crash, had died.

August 13: Breaking and Showering

This rental property on the 1100 block of 49th Street South boasts an open floorplan, Gulfport charm and great showers. Just ask the prospective renters who found a woman showering. Police found her — no doubt led there by soapy footprints — a few blocks away. While they trespassed her from the property, the owner didn’t want to press any other charges. Note: This is the second report of a person illegally showering in two weeks. We suspect a larger problem, and it’s not unwanted soap scum.

August 14: Overdose

A woman on the 700 block of 59th Street South called Gulfport police because she thought her grown son might have overdosed on heroin. Officers found the son asleep, but the mother told them she had found a needle in his arm. Police roused the son, and an ambulance took him to Palms of Pasadena.

August 14: Like Communism: Good in Theory

Police arrested a man who, despite an injunction for domestic violence, returned to the residence forbidden to him at the 2400 block of 51st Street South, and let himself in the house. The police report called the home a “protected residence” and now our crime reporter is confused.

August 15: Who needs DeJoy?

Gulfport Police Officer Jimmy Embry was hot on the trail of a mail thief — literally. Several residents on the 1200 block of 55th Street South told police someone had stolen their mail. Officer Embry found it close to the Pinellas Trail.

August 15: It Didn’t Match His Shoes

Police recovered the man who stole a purse from a restaurant worker on the 3000 block of Beach Boulevard South. It wasn’t too hard: After stealing the purse, a the suspect ran away… to another restaurant two blocks away. Police found some of the stolen purse contents on the man — they’d already found the purse itself in a tree between the two restaurants — although they didn’t find the man’s identification. Walton at first refused to give police his real name, but after he gave them the fifth false name, Gulfport PD told him not to worry, he could sit in jail until law enforcement could work out his legal name, he admitted his given name was Frederick Walton. That didn’t save him a trip to jail, however: They arrested Walton charged him with theft and obstruction of justice.

August 16: Life Imitates Grand Theft Auto

Be on the lookout for a stolen white Dodge Challenger with black rims and spoiler. Why? The car outran Gulfport Sergeant Mike Vandenberg not once, but on several occasions. Insult to injury: Reports say the driver intentionally baited Sergeant Vandenberg into chasing him, but Vandenberg’s cruiser simply couldn’t catch up. The escaped driver remains at large. No word on whether the police intend to ask the driver, if found, to show them his technique.

August 19: She Probably Needed it to Wash Ducks

Gulfport Police answered a call for theft at a store along the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Store employees told police a woman took two bottles of Dawn dish soap, put them in her bag, and escaped without paying. The manager tried to stop her, but she escaped on bicycle. Police offer this description: A woman in a red sweatshirt with a hood, blue pants, white shoes and a black backpack. We’re thinking she may have changed her clothes since then, though.