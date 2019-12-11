Local Crime Watch: Dec 12

St. Petersburg Woman Killed, One Wounded in Domestic Violence Stabbing

According to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department, at noon on Friday, December 6, police were called to the scene of a multiple stabbing at 5342 22nd Ave. N.

Police found victims Marqueita Maynard, 34, and her mother, Willie Maynard-Jones, 60 at the scene. The women had arrived at the home around noon and were ambushed by Stanley Jones, 52. According to police, Jones had attacked both women with a knife and left the scene on a bicycle. Officers arrested Jones several blocks away moments later.

Marqueita Maynard succumbed to her injuries outside of the home. Willie Maynard-Jones was transported to ta local hospital for treatment.

Jones, who is Willie Maynard-Jones’ ex-husband, was wanted for aggravated stalking at the time of the stabbing. He has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Burglary, Arson, Violation of Injunction, Tampering with Physical Evidence and outstanding Probable Cause for Aggravated Stalking.

The investigation is ongoing and there could be changes to the charges Jones is facing.

The St. Petersburg Police Department released a statement advising “that there is help for those struggling with domestic violence. We strongly encourage anyone facing issues to reach out. We can refer you to organizations that can help. Just call our non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.”

Crash with Fatality in St. Petersburg

According to St. Petersburg Police, on Tuesday, December 10, at about 8:30 p.m., a black Nissan pick-up truck was westbound on 54th Avenue South and struck a brown Nissan sedan as it was exiting a store at 3077 54th Avenue South to make an eastbound turn onto 54th Avenue South.

The front of the pick-up truck struck the left side of the sedan. Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the sedan, Dorothy Wertz, 71, died of her injuries. The pick-up truck driver, Blake Faine, 35, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health. No other passengers were involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

A sampling of police reports from November 28 through December 7 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

11/28 – Theft in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A person reported that her purse was stolen by a known person. The victim stated that her purse was on a chair in a bar when Fernando Llamas took it and exited the bar. He was located at his residence where the purse was recovered. The purse had over a thousand dollars in it and $80 was never recovered. Llamas was arrested.

11/29 – Burglary/criminal mischief in the 2500 block of 51st Street South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone attempted to gain entry to an inner fence gate at her home, damaging the lock and gate.

11/29 – Warrant arrest in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. Officer Janovich made contact with Carlos Raul Bello Nogueda at a residence while investigating another call. He had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a traffic charge and was arrested.

11/29 – Deceased person/accidental death in the 5900 block of Bay Drive South. Officers were called to the scene of a construction site where a male who was working on the roof of a two-story house had fallen to the ground. The male suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer Pope, Detective Pham and an investigator from OSHA completed an investigation into the accident.

11/29 – Criminal mischief in the 5500 block of 28th Avenue South. Someone lit a trashcan on fire in the parking lot of the Gulfport library.

11/30 – Stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of 59th Street South. A resident allowed a female who had been staying with him borrow his car and she failed to return it that same day. She was in contact with the owner however now she has stopped responding to him and officers.

11/30 – Driving under the Influence (DUI)/crash in the 2200 block of 49th Street South. A man involved in a minor traffic crash exhibited signs of impairment and one of the investigating officers could smell alcohol on his breath while conducting the crash investigation. After the crash investigation was completed, the officer conducted a DUI investigation which revealed that Gary Ladd was impaired. Ladd was arrested for DUI and subsequently provided two breath samples. His breath alcohol content was .173/.175 which is more than twice the legal limit. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/30 – Traffic arrest in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Carter observed Xavier Jefferson driving a moped with a hand-made tag that was not valid. Jefferson did not have valid license at the time of the stop. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/1 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 4600 block of 29th Avenue South. The occupants of a vehicle exited their vehicle to look at a manatee in the marina. When they got out they did not close their doors. When they returned to their car they saw a female leaving the area in a vehicle. When they got to their car they realized someone had rummaged through it. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.

12/2 – Assist outside agency/trespass warning issued in the 5000 block of 28th Avenue South. Officers assisted the civil unit of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office regarding a final eviction. The parties were escorted off the property and issued a trespass warning per the owner’s request.

12/3 – Criminal mischief in the 2800 block of Tifton Street South. A resident reported that sometime overnight a female in a white sedan stopped near her house and slashed the tires on her Chevy Tahoe. The victim believes this was in retaliation for a fight her daughter was involved in in school.

12/3 – Warrant arrest at the Family Dollar store. Sergeant Vandenberg located Shalanda Hardin sitting inside her vehicle at the store. Shalanda had warrants out of Georgia for drug offenses and a warrant out of Polk County, Florida for prostitution. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/4 – Trespass/resisting without violence in the 2400 block of York Street South. A resident reported that someone that had been trespassed from the property earlier in the day had returned, was intoxicated and going through his sister’s car. As an officer arrived, Robert Brown attempted to walk off the property. He was uncooperative, intoxicated and had to be tased in order to get him to comply. He was arrested for trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.

Battery

12/7, 12:30 a.m., 5500 block of 21st Avenue S

Burglary – residence

11/28, 8 p.m., 2500 block of 51st Street S

Burglary – vehicle

12/5, 10 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Theft – grand

12/1, 2 p.m., 2300 block of Premier Drive S

Theft – petit

12/4, 2 p.m., 5900 block of Pelican Bay Plaza

12/4, 5 p.m., 2400 block of 53rd Street S

Shoplifting

12/5, 7:32 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism/criminal mischief

11/29, 2:30 a.m., 5500 block of 28th Avenue S

12/2, 7:30 p.m., 2800 block of Tifton Street S

Weapon

12/4, 12:10 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

12/5, 8:45 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

12/7, 4:35 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Shoplifting

12/3, 12:45 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Vandalism/criminal mischief

12/5, 3 p.m., 400 block of 41st Avenue