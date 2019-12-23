Local Crime Watch: Dec 26

A sampling of police reports from December 12 through December 19 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

12/12 – Burglary to a residence in the 5100 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident observed a teenager ducking down and sneaking into his carport to cut the chain on his bicycle. He confronted the teen who then fled on foot still holding the gardening shears he was using to cut the lock. Officers located the teenager on 49th Street South still running with the shears. The teen was arrested after a foot pursuit in Child’s Park and was positively identified by the victim. The teen was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest without violence.

12/12 – Warrant arrest in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. Officers responded to a welfare check and contacted Yvonne Valltos. A records check revealed that Valltos had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear on a traffic charge. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/12 – Hit and run crash at the corner of 49th Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South. A person witnessed a car hit a gas pump twice causing minor damage. The vehicle left before officers arrived and has not been located.

12/13 – Fraud in the 5500 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone called her claiming to be with the U.S. Marshal Service and demanded money. She believes she did send them money and wanted to report the incident.

12/14 – Theft at the corner of 26th Avenue South and Miriam Street South. A person reported that a backpack containing a Glock handgun was stolen from his vehicle sometime between noon and 4:30 p.m.

12/14 – Driving under the influence (DUI) in the 4700 block of Yarmouth Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle that had an equipment violation. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Dugmore, appeared to be intoxicated. After a DUI investigation was conducted, he was arrested. Dugmore refused to provide a breath sample.

12/16 – Fraud in the 5200 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A business reported that someone cashed counterfeit checks from their business totaling over two thousand dollars.

12/16 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2000 block of Gray Street South. A resident reported that $1,200 was stolen from the center console of her vehicle. She noticed that her vehicle keys were missing as well and suspected a relative that resided with her was involved in the theft.

12/17 – Assault in the 3000 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that a male known as “Frenchie” came by the residence looking for a friend. When he could not find the person, he made a statement that he was going to get a gun and return to the home. The suspect, Antoine, was located and admitted to making the statement. However, the victim did not want to prosecute and stated he was not in fear.

12/17 – Criminal mischief in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue South. A resident reported that her ex-boyfriend came to her house without her permission to remove his motorcycle from her yard. The ex-boyfriend damaged her fence while removing his motorcycle.

12/17 – Misuse of 911 in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue South. Bruce Pollard called to have officers respond regarding an earlier incident. As officers were responding, he called 911 again telling them to hurry up. When officers arrived at the house, he did not like the way they were handling the incident so he began calling 911 again. He was warned to stop calling 911 but he ignored the warning and called again. He was then arrested for misuse of 911. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/18 – Stolen vehicle in the 5400 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported that between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., his white Kia Soul was stolen from his residence. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the center console.

12/18 – Assist other agency in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Janovich located Matthew Gwinn and took him into custody based on a felony probable cause issued by an officer with the St Petersburg Police Department (SPPD). Gwinn was transferred to SPPD custody to be interviewed by their detectives.

12/18 – Trespass at the Gulfport Marina. A boat owner called to report that there was a lot of property on his boat that does not belong to him and he believes someone is staying on the boat. There was no damage or anything missing from the boat.

12/18 – Theft at the Gulfport Marina. A resident reported that a female took over a thousand dollars from his boat. The suspect was identified and interviewed. She admitted to being on the boat but denied stealing the money.

12/12 through 12/18 – The marine unit was on the water for approximately seven hours this week. Detective Hutsko assisted patrol with a child neglect case and assisted with leading a Christmas boat parade on Boca Ciega Bay.

Assault

12/16, 9:50 a.m., 3000 block of 49th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

12/15, 6 p.m., 2000 block of Gray Street S

Theft – grand

12/17, 10 a.m., 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

Theft – petit

12/18, 7:24 p.m., 2900 block of Beach Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

12/17, 6:50 a.m., 5400 block of 14th Avenue S

Trespassing

12/17, unknown time, 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

Vandalism/criminal mischief

12/16, 10:15 a.m., 5500 block of 27th Avenue S

12/16, 7:40 p.m., 1700 block of 55th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

12/15, 10:04 p.m., 1100 block of Rue Des Rois

Shoplifting

12/12, 12:56 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism/criminal mischief

12/15, 8 p.m., 1100 block of Rue Des Rois

St. Pete Beach

Battery

12/15, 4:17 a.m., 73rd Avenue and Coquina Way

Theft – vehicle

12/19, 10:50 a.m., 5000 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism/criminal mischief

12/18, 7 p.m., 8900 block of Blind Pass Road