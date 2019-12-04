Local Crime Watch: Dec 5

Investigation Continues in Officer-Involved Shooting in St. Petersburg

According to a release from St. Petersburg Police on Wednesday, December 4, Thong Hoot Bouphanh, 40, remains in critical condition after Officer Sean Thompson shot him as he advanced towards officers with a knife in the 2000 block of 27th Avenue North on Tuesday, December 3.

Bouphanh is facing two felony counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

At 12:55 p.m. on December 3, police received a call from a person in the neighborhood saying there was a suspicious man with a large knife pacing on the walkway over the interstate at 27 Avenue North, west of 20th Street.

According to police, the man, who was later identified as Bouphanh, did not respond to them and the officers called negotiators in to try to talk him down. After about 45 minutes he advanced towards officers with the knife and Officer Thompson shot him.

As a matter of department protocol Officer Thompson is on administrative leave with pay while the investigation into the shooting continues.

According to the release, the incident is set for a non-arrest invest and the state attorney will decide whether or not to move forward with charges.

*********

A sampling of police reports from November 21 through December 1 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

Burglary – residence

11/30, midnight, 3200 block of 58th Street S

Burglary – structure

11/26, noon, 5300 block of 27th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

11/28, 8 p.m., 2500 block of 51st Street S

11/30, noon, 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

Robbery – unarmed

11/25, 11:22 a.m., 5300 block of 30th Avenue S

Theft – petit

11/22, 9:45 a.m., 3000 block of Beach Boulevard

11/25, 7:10 a.m., 5500 block of 15th Avenue S

12/1, 10 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

11/29, midnight, 2800 block of 59th Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

11/27, 9:40 a.m., 7400 block of Sun Island Drive S

Burglary – residence

11/23, 1:32 a.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

11/23, 9 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

11/23, 11:30 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

11/21, 2:05 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

11/24, 8:15 a.m., 1600 block of Pasadena Avenue S

11/26, 3 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

11/28, 9:36 a.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

11/22, 2:06 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

11/26, 4:29 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Theft – grand

11/26, 7 a.m., 8900 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petit

11/23, 7:29 p.m., 6000 block of 2nd Street E

11/30, 2:30 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism/criminal mischief

11/27, 3 a.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road