Local Crime Watch: Feb 20

Death in Single Vehicle Crash in Treasure Island

Deputies assigned to Pinellas County’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are investigating a single vehicle crash in Treasure Island that occurred about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 15.

According to investigators, at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, officers with the Treasure Island Police Department were dispatched to a crash at 10133 Gulf Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered Nolan Ryan Webb, 27, of New Port Richey, on the northbound side of Gulf Boulevard. Treasure Island Fire Rescue pronounced him deceased on scene.

Through the investigation, deputies discovered Webb was riding a rented gas-powered 2015 Yamaha motor scooter northbound on Gulf Boulevard. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway striking a large bush, a metal water utility pipe and a cement retaining wall.

Deputies learned a citizen heard the crash at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night but it was discovered at 12:45 a.m. by pedestrians on the sidewalk. Webb and the scooter were concealed from view by a large bush.

Investigators say Webb was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Speed and alcohol are unknown factors at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

******

Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

According to St. Petersburg Police, the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash on February 8 is behind bars in Tennessee. With the help of tips from the public, Keith Eric White Jr., 38, was identified as the driver of his 2005 Hyundai Accent that was involved in the crash that left motorcyclist Brendan Markeith Hawkins, 24, dead.

With information gathered last week, detectives located White’s car and issued an arrest warrant. They shared it with law enforcement agencies in Memphis, Tennessee, where White was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, February 16.

At this time White is awaiting extradition back to Pinellas County.

******

A sampling of police reports from February 6 through February 15 in Gulfport and South Pasadena.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

2/6 – Stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Hull Street South. A student returned home from classes and discovered his truck had been stolen from his residence. The truck was located a few blocks south in the parking lot of the Rosa Apartments. It appeared the check engine light had come on and the truck was dumped in the parking lot.

2/6 – Arrest on warrant in the 2000 block of Gray Street South. A juvenile had a felony pick-up order for burglary out of Hillsborough County. He was located at his residence and arrested on the outstanding warrant.

2/7 – Disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of 49th Street South. An employee became upset when the owner of the business would not give her a cash advance. When the employee’s boyfriend arrived, they became disorderly and flipped over tables. The owner wanted them both trespassed. He did not want to press charges for any damages that occurred.

2/8 – Stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of Newton Avenue South. An unlocked vehicle was stolen overnight. The keys were left inside the vehicle.

2/8 – Baker act in the 1200 block of 58th Street South. A woman intentionally took a large amount of Methamphetamine in an attempt to kill herself. She was transported to St Anthony’s Hospital by Sunstar Paramedics in protective custody under the Baker Act.

2/8 – Battery in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at O’Maddy’s where two patrons became upset when two employees bumped into them. Charges are pending.

2/9 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5000 block of 9th Avenue South. Two residents located Colleen Alicea inside their vehicle. One of them held Alicea down to prevent her from escaping until officers arrived. Alicea was arrested for burglary and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

2/9 – Burglary to a residence in the 6200 block of Fairway Bay Boulevard South. Someone forced entry to the second floor of a residence. The resident was not home when the incident occurred.

2/10 – Assault in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. A patron was upset with an employee regarding the status of her false eyelashes. A verbal argument ensued and the patron left. The business just wanted the female trespassed.

2/11 – Overdose in the 5600 block of 16th Avenue South. A man overdosed while snorting heroin. He regained consciousness while officers were on scene and did not require Narcan. Sunstar Paramedics took the man to the hospital.

2/11 – Traffic arrest in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A minor crash occurred involving Ricco Anderson, the driver, who had a revoked driver license and a listing as a habitual traffic offender. He was arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked license. Anderson was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

2/12 – Fleeing and eluding/narcotics possession in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. Officer Dillard attempted to stop a vehicle after observing it run through a steady red light at Gulfport Boulevard South and 49th Street South. The female driver refused to stop and fled northbound on 49th Street South at over 80 mph. She caused a three-vehicle crash at 49th Street South and 11th Avenue South then attempted to run from the scene and was tackled by Dillard. The woman admitted to being in the area to buy drugs and claimed the song on the radio told her to run. Officers found multiple needles in her purse along with a spoon and crack pipes that tested positive for cocaine. She was arrested for two counts of reckless driving, fleeing to elude with a wanton disregard for safety, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.

2/6 through 2/12 — The marine unit was in operation for approximately 21 hours this week. Three marine citations were issued, one derelict vessel investigation was initiated, and one arrest on warrant.

Battery

2/7, 10:05 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

2/8, noon, 6200 block of Fairway Bay Boulevard S

Burglary – vehicle

2/8, 6:40 p.m., 5000 block of 9th Avenue S

2/11, 6:15 p.m., 5200 block of 10th Avenue S

2/13, 6:20 a.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

Theft – grand

2/10, midnight, 2200 block of Horan Way S

Theft – petit

2/12, 8:36 a.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/12, noon, 900 block of 58th Street S

Theft – vehicle

2/7, 7 p.m., 5100 block of Newton Avenue S

Vandalism/criminal mischief

2/9, midnight, 7th Avenue S and 52nd Street S

2/12, 7 p.m., 5300 block of 27th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

2/12, 1:45 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Shoplifting

2/8, 4:10 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/15, 3:30 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Vandalism/criminal mischief

2/15, 8:28 a.m., Pasadena Avenue S and Sailboat Key Boulevard