Local Crime Watch: Feb 27

A sampling of police reports from February 13 through February 21 in Gulfport and South Pasadena.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

2/13 – Theft: 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Someone took a plant from the front of a closed business. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

2/14 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident opened the back door of her a vehicle and found a man hiding underneath clothes yelling about a phone. The male is known to the female and had been removed from the property the day prior.

2/14 – Assist other agency with traffic control in the 1800 block of 58th Street South. Officers assisted fire department personnel with a vehicle fire. The registered owner stated other drivers alerted him that his vehicle was on fire. When the driver stopped, his vehicle became engulfed in flames before being extinguished by Gulfport Fire Department.

2/15 – Hit and run crash at Town Shores. A resident reported that a white box truck driven by an Amazon delivery driver backed into the carport causing damage and then left the scene. Officer Dillard located the truck a few blocks away and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Frank Hernandez, was cited for leaving the scene of a crash.

2/16 – Simple battery/domestic related in the 5200 block of 27th Avenue South. A man was arrested after he had a physical fight with his mother. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

2/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5900 block of Seabird Drive South. Entry was made to an unlocked vehicle and change was stolen from within.

2/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2800 block of Skimmer Point Drive. Entry was made to an unlocked vehicle and a .25 caliber revolver was stolen from the center console.

2/17 – Burglary/stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Bayview Circle South. A resident left their garage door open and vehicles unlocked. Both vehicles were entered, one had the keys in it and the suspects took it. The vehicle was located in St. Petersburg using a tracking application and the person driving the vehicle, who was Darius McCray, was arrested after a short foot chase. McCray was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, felonious possession of a firearm and fleeing to elude. The firearm was stolen in a St. Petersburg case.

2/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5900 block of Bayview Circle South. Entry was made to two unlocked vehicles. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicles.

2/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5900 block of Bayview Circle South.

Entry was made to an unlocked vehicle and a sunglass case was stolen from within.

2/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5900 block of Skimmer Point Boulevard South. Entry was made to an unlocked vehicle and a cup of change was stolen from within.

2/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5900 block of Skimmer Pointe Boulevard. Entry was made to an unlocked vehicle and change was stolen from within.

2/18 – Attempted burglary in the 1900 block of 56th Street South. Two people known to the resident tried to enter a shed in the rear of the residence but were scared off by the homeowner. Nothing was taken.

2/13 through 2/20 — The marine patrol vessel was on the water approximately two hours this week. Officers Ross and Nieves responded to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to assist the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office with a call. Sergeant Woodman attended meetings and handled several phone calls related to complaints and questions.

Battery

2/17, 9:10 p.m., 3000 block of 49th Street S

2/17, 11:30 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Burglary – residence

2/16, 3:50 a.m., 5900 block of Bayview Circle S

2/17, 1:10 p.m., 1900 block of 56th Street S

2/20, 8:30 a.m., 1800 block of 60th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

2/16, 3 a.m., 2800 block of Skinner Point Drive S

2/16, 3 a.m., 5900 block of Seabird Drive S

2/16, 5 p.m., 5900 block of Skinner Point Boulevard S

2/16, 8 p.m., 5900 block of Bayview Circle S

2/16, midnight, 5900 block of Bayview Circle S

2/20, 4:24 a.m., 1000 block of 59th Street S

2/20, 7 p.m., 1000 block of 61st Street S

2/20, 8:30 p.m., 1000 block of 61st Street S

2/20, 10 p.m., 900 block of 61st Street S

Shoplifting

2/21, 9:42 p.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

2/17, 2:08 p.m., 5100 block of Newton Avenue S

2/19, unknown time, 900 block of 58th Street S

2/20, unknown time, 900 block of 58th Street S

2/21, 10:50 a.m., 900 block of 49th Street S

Trespassing

2/19, 8:40 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Vandalism/criminal mischief

2/19, 7:30 p.m., 5100 block of 16th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Shoplifting

2/17, 10 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

2/19, 8:29 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S