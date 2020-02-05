Local Crime Watch: Feb 6

A sampling of police reports from January 23 through February 1 in Gulfport and South Pasadena.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

1/23 – Overdose in the 5800 block of 13th Avenue South. A resident reported that two males overdosed on an unknown substance in a bedroom at his house and were unresponsive. Officers located the males on the bed and on the floor then administered Narcan to both. After a few minutes both males came back around and were treated by paramedics.

1/24 – Burglary in the 700 block of Gray Street South. A resident reported that two juveniles in sweats with flashlights were caught on a neighbor’s security camera attempting to break into one car and successfully entering another. The only thing taken was a pair of sunglasses.

1/25 – Burglary to a residence in the 2600 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that a generator and cooler were taken from his shed.

1/26 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A resident reported that he left his trunk unsecured and someone stole a battery jump box out of it.

1/26 – Assist other agency in the 5000 block of 8th Avenue South. Officers were requested to assist the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office with locating a juvenile suspect in a theft case. Officers were able to locate the suspect and stood by until deputies arrived on scene.

1/27 – Vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A vehicle was attempting to pull into McDonalds and failed to yield to traffic. The vehicle struck another vehicle that was west bound on Gulfport Boulevard. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

1/28 – Traffic arrest at the corner of 56th Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Palazzolo stopped a car for an equipment violation. The driver, Cecelia Smith, had an outstanding Pinellas County traffic warrant. Smith was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/29 – Burglary to a residence in the 2200 block of Beach Boulevard. A contractor reported that someone has been breaking into the rear door of a house that is vacant at this time. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

1-23 through 1-29 – The marine unit was in operation for approximately 19 hours this week. Sergeant Woodman and Detective Hutsko assisted with Tampa’s Gasparilla celebration.

Burglary – residence

1/29, noon, 3100 block of Clinton Street S

1/29, 2:40 p.m., 1100 block of 51st Street S

Burglary – structure

1/24, 5 p.m., 2600 block of 49th Street S

1/28, 9:30 p.m., 2200 block of Beach Boulevard

Burglary – vehicle

1/23, 3:17 a.m., 700 block of Gray Street S

2/1, midnight, 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

2/1, 4 a.m., 2000 block of 57th Street S

Theft – grand

1/25, 10 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

South Pasadena

Battery

1/31, 1:58 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

1/29, noon, 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

1/29, 4 p.m., 700 block of Pasadena Avenue S