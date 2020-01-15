Local Crime Watch: Jan 16

Aggravated Battery Arrest in Gulfport

According to a Gulfport Police Department press release, on January 14, at 3:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Tangerine Ave. S. for an aggravated battery call, where the suspect, Stephen Moran, 41, had used a metal baseball bat to beat his roommate/friend several times in his head and body. The attack was apparently unprovoked and the suspect informed officers that he “basically talked himself into the attack,” according to the release, as he was upset with how the victim handled money. The victim was sent to Bayfront Medical Center as a trauma alert and is currently in stable condition, however he sustained a traumatic brain injury. The suspect was arrested and is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm.

Based on Article 1, Section 16 of the Florida Constitution, victims have the right to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass them or their family. Due to this and the victim’s current medical state, the Gulfport Police Department will not be releasing the victim’s identity until he has had the opportunity to inform law enforcement otherwise.

********

Motorcycle Crash with Serious Injuries in St. Petersburg

According to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department, on Friday, January 11, at 7 p.m., a 2019 Harley Davidson Motorcyle, driven by a 49-year-old man was southbound on 58th Street South.

In the 500 block of 58th Street, the southbound lanes merge from two lanes to one. The motorcycle did not merge over, and struck the raised concrete median.

The motorcycle went down, and the driver was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in life threatening condition.

Alcohol appears to be a factor and the investigation is continuing.

At the time of the release, the victim’s next of kin had not been notified, so the victim’s name was not yet released.

********

Child, 3, Found Dead at at Lakewood Estates

On Sunday, January 12, at 11:40 a.m., St. Petersburg Police officers responded to a home at Lakewood Estates about a missing 3-year-old boy.

During the search for the child, an officer found him in a pond, a little over a block away, in the 1600 block of Alcazar Way S.Officers began CPR and called for rescue. The boy, identified as Malik Brown, was transported to the hospital, and later pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing.

******

A sampling of police reports from January 2 through January 11 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

1/2 – Shots fired in the 4900 block of 11th Avenue South. Officer Ramos was flagged down by a resident who said that people were at his residence shooting at him. When the responding officers and detectives began investigating this case, they discovered that the resident had fired rounds inside of his home, but there was no evidence that anyone fired upon him. Based on his actions and demeanor the man was taken into custody under the Baker Act. Officer Ramos completed paperwork for a risk-protection order and the man voluntarily surrendered his firearms.

1/2 – Stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Gray Street South. A juvenile family member took a vehicle without permission. The juvenile does not have a valid license and was arrested a short time later driving the vehicle.

1/3 – Traffic arrest in the 1100 block of 49th Street South. Officer Priest conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due with an expired registration. A records check revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Patrick Ford, had two outstanding traffic warrants issued by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Ford was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/3 – Warrant issued in the 5600 block of 21st Avenue South. Officer Smith made contact with a juvenile who was listed as a missing/runaway. The juvenile is currently on supervised release for vehicle theft and is required to be at home between 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. The young man was arrested for violating the conditions of his supervised release. He was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

1/5 – Ambulance and police call to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 58th Street South where a vehicle was stopped and the driver was unresponsive. It was determined by rescue personnel that the driver had a medical event and was taken to Palms of Pasadena Hospital.

1/6 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 3000 block of 54th Street South. A resident reported her wallet and credit card holder were stolen from her purse, which she left in her unlocked vehicle.

1/6 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 4500 block of 27th Avenue South. A landscaper in the area doing work reported that her cell phone was taken from her unlocked vehicle. The cellphone had a credit card holder on it so the woman’s credit cards and driver license were also taken.

1/7 – Theft in the 3000 block of 49th Street South. A woman reported that she left her laptop at a residence in Gulfport a few nights prior. She went to go collect the laptop and discovered that it was stolen from the residence.

1/8 – Battery in the 5200 block of 11th Avenue South. Officers were dispatched to Bayfront Medical Center in reference to a battery that had occurred on 11th Avenue South. The victim is a student from Boca Ciega High School and was attacked by several other students as he was walking home from school.

1/2 through 1/8 – The marine unit was on the water for approximately one hour this week investigating a derelict vessel.

Battery – aggravated

1/7, 2 p.m., 11th Avenue S and 52nd Street S

Burglary – vehicle

1/5, noon, 3000 block of 54th Street S

1/5, 4:28 p.m., 2700 block of 45th Street S

1/8, 6 p.m., 5100 block of 28th Avenue S

1/9, 7:54 p.m., 1900 block of 59th Street S

1/9, 11:40 p.m., 2100 block of 59th Street S

Theft – petit

1/6, 11 p.m., 3000 block of 49th Street S

1/9, 8:15 a.m., 5300 block of 11th Avenue S

1/10, 9:30 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

1/11, 5 p.m., 2000 block of 53rd Street S

Shoplifting

1/10, 10:55 a.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

South Pasadena

Battery

1/11, 10:26 a.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

1/9, 2 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Shoplifting

1/8, 4:45 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – residence

1/6, 6 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf Way

Theft – petit

1/6, 1 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

1/6, 1:17 p.m., 88th Avenue and Blind Pass Road

1/6, 6:30 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

1/7, noon, 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

Shoplifting

1/5, 2:27 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

1/11, 5:04 p.m., Sunset Way and Corey Avenue