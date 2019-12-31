Local Crime Watch: Jan 2

A sampling of police reports from December 19 through December 27 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

12/19 – Juvenile trouble at the corner of 54th Street South and 6th Place South. Officers were dispatched to the area regarding a group of juveniles that jumped the fence into the mobile home park. They damaged the fence when the jumped over it and were gone before officers arrived.

12/19 – Warrant arrest in the 2600 block of 48th Street South. Officers were dispatched to the residence to assist the resident with a man who was refusing to leave the property despite being asked to. The resident requested that the officers issue a trespass warning to the unwelcome guest, but the man refused to provide his name. The man was then arrested for resisting without violence and for refusing to provide his name. A fingerprint scan revealed his name was Jimarez D. Reed. A records check revealed Reed had outstanding warrants issued by both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Reed was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/20 – Sergeant Marotta and Officer Clague participated in the county-wide driving under the influence wolf pack hosted by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

12/21 – Theft in the 2700 block of 53rd Street South. A teacher reported that $560 was stolen from her purse during the day on Friday at the Walden School. She sent out an email and a student came forward saying that they saw two other students with the money.

12/22 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5200 block of 21st Avenue South. A resident reported that she left her vehicle unlocked overnight and someone got into her car and stole a roll of quarters along with her garage door opener.

12/22 – Traffic fatality at the corner of 20th Avenue South and 49th Street South. A woman attempted to cross the road at the intersection when was struck by a car traveling in the curb lane. She later died from her injuries at the hospital. The Pinellas County Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), of which GPD is a participating agency, is handling the investigation.

12/22 – Theft in the 5100 block of 13th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone had stolen a strobe light from her front yard.

12/23 – Theft at Town Shores condominiums. A resident reported that sometime in the last few days someone cut the padlock on their bicycle that was stored under the carport area. The stolen bicycle is a Schwinn Solitude 26” hybrid bike.

12/23 – Warrant arrest/drug possession in the 2900 block of 58th Street South. Officer Dillard stopped a junk hauling truck because it did not have a license plate displayed on it. A records check on the driver, Heathe Garner, revealed that he had an outstanding warrant issued by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a trespassing charge. When Officer Dillard searched Garner, incident to arrest, he found a baggie containing what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine. Garner was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/25 – Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of 55th Street South. Multiple calls were received regarding arguing that could be heard and threats being made. Two people got into an argument and peace was restored when they agreed to separate for the day.

12/19 through 12/25 – The marine unit was on the water for approximately seven hours this week. Detective Hutsko assisted patrol with a child neglect case and assisted with leading a Christmas boat parade on Boca Ciega Bay. Officer Ross responded to a water rescue call where a vehicle was reported to have gone off the skyway bridge.

Battery

12/19, 7:05 p.m., 3000 block of 49th Street S

12/21, 2:20 p.m., 2600 block of 44th Street S

12/26, 2:40 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

Burglary – residence

12/27, 6 p.m., 2600 block of 49th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

12/21, 11 p.m., 5200 block of 21st Avenue S

12/27, 10 a.m., 4600 block of 27th Avenue S

Theft – grand

12/25, 2:38 p.m., Gray Street S and 9th Avenue S

Theft – petit

12/20, midnight, 2700 block of 53rd Street S

12/21, midnight, 5100 block of 13th Avenue S

12/22, 8 a.m., 3000 block of 59th Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

12/20, 11:56 p.m., 7200 block of Grevilla Avenue S

12/26, 8 p.m., 3400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

12/26, 10:45 a.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

12/26, noon, 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

12/21, 12:45 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

12/23, 10:47 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Assault

12/21, 12:39 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Battery

12/26, 12:37 a.m., 7500 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – grand

12/25, 3 p.m., 400 block of 64th Avenue

Theft – petit

12/19, 4:13 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

12/23, 11:30 a.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

Trespassing

12/22, 6:44 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

12/25, 6:06 p.m., 8000 block of Blind Pass Road

Vandalism/criminal mischief

12/24, 8:51 p.m., 500 block of 71st Avenue