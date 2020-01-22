Local Crime Watch: Jan 23

Crash with Fatality in St. Petersburg

According to a releasee from the St. Petersburg Police Department, on January 18 around 10:14 a.m., a 2018 silver sedan was traveling northbound on 40th Street South. The driver of a stolen Mercedes was traveling westbound on 9th Avenue South, ran a stop sign and crashed into the silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot and is still at-large. Both the driver of the Malibu and a passenger, Saniya Dixon, 27, were transported to the hospital, but Daxon later died from her injuries. The driver is currently in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash or the driver who fled, should call the non-emergency line at 727-893-7780. You can also send an anonymous text by texting “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411.

A sampling of police reports from January 9 through January 15 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

1/9 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5100 block of 28th Avenue South. A moving company parked a truck on the side of the road and left the doors to the cab unlocked. While they were away from the truck someone entered it and removed a gym bag that contained a handgun.

1/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1900 block of 59th Street South. A resident reported that overnight someone got into his unlocked vehicle and went through his belongings but did not steal anything.

1/10 – Recovered stolen tag in the 5300 block of 11th Avenue South. Officers located a vehicle parked at a residence that had a stolen license plate attached. The tag had been bent upwards in an effort to obscure it from sight.

1/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2100 block of 59th Street South. A resident reported that overnight someone got into three vehicles parked in his driveway and rummaged through them. The vehicles were left unlocked. Nothing was reported stolen from any of the vehicles.

1/10 – Assist outside agency, specifically the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) at the Suncoast Food Store in the 1400 block of 58th Street South. Officers received a report of a reckless driver. They located a vehicle matching the description parked in a handicapped spot at a store in the area. A records check revealed that the passenger in the vehicle, Randy Robson Jr., was wanted by SPPD for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was taken into custody and turned over to SPPD.

1/11 – Theft in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to the report of a stolen bicycle. A woman reported that she left her bicycle unsecured next to the bar. When she went to leave the bar, her bicycle was gone. A witness reported seeing a potential suspect in the area.

1/12 – Burglary to a residence in the 1400 block of Freemont Street South. A resident reported that someone got into their house and took a large sum of cash. There were no signs of forced entry.

1/12 – Warrant arrest in the 5100 block of Preston Avenue South. Officers responded to the report of a man and woman screaming at each other. The woman advised the responding officers that she struck the man in the face. A records check revealed that the woman violated the conditions of her pre-trial release by being at the residence and that she had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a battery-domestic related charge. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/13 – Burglary to a residence in the 3000 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that sometime within the past three to four weeks, someone cut the gate locks and stole two bicycles from the rear of the residence.

1/14 – Aggravated battery in the 5600 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Stephen Moran had been drinking all night and got into an argument with his friend and roommate. Moran grabbed a metal bat from a bedroom and severely beat the victim causing life-threatening injuries. Moran then called 911 and turned himself in. He is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $500,000 bond.

1/14 – Hit and run crash at Deb’s Laundry in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. At approximately 2:30 a.m., a vehicle is seen on video lurching forward from a parking space and into the front window of the business, shattering it. The driver got out and looked at his vehicle and then fled the scene.

1/14 – Recovered stolen vehicle/drug possession at the Gulfport Carwash. A person reported that two males in a silver Cadillac attempted to sell him drugs and were parked in the second wash bay of the carwash. Officers made contact with the two people matching the description and discovered the Cadillac was reported stolen out of Clearwater and had a stolen license plate attached. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun, and a large amount of crack cocaine, heroin, and Dilaudid pills hidden in the dashboard. The driver, Joey Elias, was arrested for grand theft motor vehicle, petit theft, possession of concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and Dilaudid. The passenger, Keshawn Hicks, was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

1/15 – Retail theft at the Dollar General store in the 4900 block of 17th Avenue South. Employees reported that an older male with a plaid shirt and black jeans stole Airwick air freshener refills and fled the store.

1/15 – Warrant arrest in the 1900 block of 55th Street South. Officers located Amber Martin at her residence and arrested her for an outstanding warrant out of Pinellas County for failure to appear on a DUI charge. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

