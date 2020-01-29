Local Crime Watch: Jan 30

A sampling of police reports from January 16 through January 25 in Gulfport and South Pasadena.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

1/16 – Warrant arrest in the 5000 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Officers were dispatched to assist with an unconscious female. It was determined she was having a medical episode and was transported to Palms of Pasadena Hospital. The officers were able to identify her by using a fingerprint scanner. A records check revealed the woman had an outstanding warrant issued by Polk County.

1/16 – Warrant arrest in the 5100 block of Newton Avenue South. A female with an outstanding warrant for violation of the conditions of her release for a driving under the influence charge was located at a residence. Brandi Dehart was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/17 – Water rescue in Boca Ciega Bay. Sergeant Kellington and Officer Carter responded to a water rescue. They located three people in the water who had fallen from their sailing vessel when it tipped over in the water. They were transported to the shore where the Gulfport Fire Department was waiting to render aid.

1/18 – Stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 53rd Street South. An officer with the St Petersburg Police Department requested that a Gulfport Police Department officer make contact with a resident about a car that was involved in a hit-and-run in their city where the driver fled the scene on foot. The resident was not aware her car had been stolen from her driveway during the night.

1/19 – Theft in the 3100 block of 49th Street South. A passenger in an Uber was on his way home. When they arrived at the intersection there was a Jeep blocking the road and the driver wouldn’t move the vehicle. The victim and the driver of the Jeep got into a physical altercation and in the process the victim’s phone fell out of his pocket. The suspect picked up the phone and fled the scene in his Jeep.

1/19 – Criminal mischief in the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone climbed onto his porch and broke a piece of latticework, a wooden box and a flowerpot.

1/19 – Hit-and-run crash in the 4900 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident reported that sometime in the last four days someone in the complex backed into her vehicle in the parking lot and caused minor damage. Officer Pope was able to locate the suspect the next day and cited her for improper backing.

1/19 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5500 block of 21st Avenue South. Officers responded to the report of a person who was observed by neighbors attempting to gain entry to an unlocked vehicle. Officers were not able to locate the suspect.

1/22 – Fleeing to elude and additional charges in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers were notified of a male in the area carrying a firearm and attempting to sell narcotics. They attempted to stop Donald Dugray as he was riding a bicycle at night without proper lighting. Dugray fled from officers on his bicycle before eventually crashing. Dugray’s handgun fell onto the ground then he picked up the firearm and fled on foot. While he was running, Dugray threw the firearm onto a roof before attempting to carjack an undercover Gulfport Police Officer. Dugray was taken into custody and charged with the following charges: Fleeing to elude, carrying a concealed firearm, tampering with physical evidence, attempted carjacking, resisting an officer with violence, and an outstanding felony warrant from Brevard County for violation of probation for burglary and grand theft. Dugray was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/16 through 1/22 – The marine unit was in operation for approximately nine hours this week. Sergeant Kellington and Officer Carter assisted with a water rescue. Sergeant Woodman participated in a multijurisdictional meeting and tabletop exercises to prepare for participation in the annual Gasparilla event.

Battery

1/23, 4 a.m., 2900 block of 59th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

1/20, 7:03 p.m., 5500 block of 21st Avenue S

1/23, 3:17 a.m., 700 block of Gray Street S

1/24, 5 p.m., 2600 block of 49th Street S

1/24, midnight, 700 block of Gray Street S

1/25, 7 p.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Kidnapping/false imprisonment

1/16, 3:16 a.m., 5200 block of 18th Avenue S

Theft – petit

1/16, 7:37 p.m., 5500 block of 26th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

1/17, 5 p.m., 1700 block of 53rd Street S

1/18, 3:50 a.m., 49th Street S and 31st Avenue S

Vandalism/criminal mischief

1/18, 2:20 a.m., 5300 block of 31st Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

1/22, 11:34 a.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

1/25, 5:01 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S