Local Crime Watch: Jan 9

A sampling of police reports from December 26, 2019 through January 4 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

12/26 – Battery in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. A man and woman visiting from out of state were talking with some local residents at an establishment in Gulfport. At some point the woman, who was very intoxicated, accused the residents of taking her purse. When they explained they did not take her purse, she and her boyfriend began walking away. They then stopped, turned around, and rushed toward the residents and began fighting with them. No one wanted to prosecute and the people that were visiting left the area.

12/28 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 4600 block of 27th Avenue South. While working outdoors, a resident left his vehicle unlocked with his wallet inside. Someone took his wallet without his knowledge.

12/28 – Driving under the influence (DUI) in the 5400 block of Jersey Avenue South. Officers were dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated driver. They located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Stephan Mazzola, showed signs of impairment and after conducting a DUI investigation he was arrested. Mazzola refused to provide a breath sample. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/29 – Driving under the influence (DUI) at the corner of 57th Street South and 23rd Avenue South. Officers located a vehicle stopped at the intersection with a female driver apparently asleep behind the steering wheel. It took several attempts to wake the driver, but when she finally woke up then showed signs of impairment. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Carly Russell, 19, was arrested for DUI. Open containers of alcohol were located in her vehicle. Russell refused to provide a breath sample. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/29 – Hit and run crash in the 5500 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle fled the area before officers arrived.

12/29 – Aggravated battery in the 5600 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident reported he was stabbed by a homeless man. When officers arrived they observed a blood trail coming out of the victim’s apartment and could see signs of a struggle inside the apartment as well as more blood within the apartment. The officers made contact with the victim’s girlfriend who said she was holding the butcher knife when the victim was destroying the apartment and did not know anything about a homeless man. Based on the victim’s injuries and the girlfriend’s statement, the girlfriend was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/30 – Theft in the 2000 block of Gray Street South. A resident reported fraudulent transactions made to a bank account where close to $500 dollars was withdrawn. Security video showed that victim’s grandson, a juvenile, used the card. The juvenile admitted to using the card and was arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft.

12/31 — Traffic arrest at the corner of 53rd Street South and Tangerine Avenue South. Sergeant Vandenberg was attempting to catch up to a suspicious vehicle when the driver began driving recklessly through residential neighborhoods attempting to elude. Vandenberg was able to catch up to the vehicle, stop it and discovered the driver, Kerry Pemberton, was running because his license was revoked. Also, the tag on the vehicle was not assigned to it and the vehicle was unregistered. The vehicle was towed and Pemberton was arrested for driving on a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle and reckless driving. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/31 — Aggravated assault in the 2800 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that a friend of his pointed a gun at him during an argument. When officers arrived, the friend was laying on the ground. The complainant stated that he and his friend had an argument over two famous people that led to his friend pointing a gun at him. The complainant advised that he kicked his friend and he fell down. The victim did not want to prosecute. Everyone involved in the incident appeared to be intoxicated. The friend, Steven Stroud, had an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence so he was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/1 – Theft in the 2700 block of 45th Street South. A woman reported that she sent a package to her daughter at her old address and the package was never received. It is unknown who took the package.

12/26 through 1/1 – The marine unit was on the water for approximately one hour this week. Officer Ross responded to a water rescue in the area of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Battery

1/3, 12:30 a.m., 5500 block of 13th Avenue S

Battery – aggravated

1/1, 11:59 p.m., 4900 block of 11th Avenue S

Theft – petit

12/29, noon, 2000 block of Gray Street S

12/30, 7:30 p.m., 1400 block of 59th Street S

1/1, 4 p.m., 5100 block of 16th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

1/1, 7:30 p.m., 2900 block of 59th Street S

1/1, 11:50 p.m., 2000 block of Gray Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

12/30, 7:15 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

1/4, 2:11 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

12/31, 4:49 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Vandalism/criminal mischief

1/4, 7 a.m., 6900 block of Sunset Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – vehicle

1/3, 7 p.m., 400 block of 79th Avenue

Theft – grand

1/1, 7 p.m., 8000 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petit

12/29, 10 p.m., 4500 block of Gulf Boulevard

12/31, 7:37 p.m., 7400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Shoplifting

12/31, 2:44 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard