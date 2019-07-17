Local Crime Watch: July 18

A sampling of police reports from July 4 through July 11 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

7/4 – Follow up in the 5200 block of 16th Avenue South. Officer Carter observed a juvenile who had escaped from a detention program in north Florida. The juvenile ran when he saw Officer Carter. Officers responded to the area and a K-9 unit from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded and attempted to track the suspect but was unable to locate him. The juvenile was found a few days later and arrested by the St. Petersburg Police in a stolen vehicle.

7/5 – Disorderly conduct in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to a complaint regarding a transient that was loitering in front of a business and refusing to leave. The male was identified and issued a trespass warning.

7/6 – Battery in the 1400 block of Gray Street South. A man reported being grabbed by the throat during an argument with another male about a text message.

7/6 – Arrest on warrant in the 6300 block of 9th Avenue South. Officers were called to a residence because two juvenile females were there and one of them had a pick-up order while the other was a runaway. Officer Clague took them into custody and they were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

7/7 – Recovered a stolen vehicle at the intersection of 49th Street South/20th Avenue South. A vehicle reported stolen out of Gulfport was recovered in St. Petersburg by a St Petersburg police officer. The vehicle was processed for evidence and returned to the owner.

7/7 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A store employee reported that a male put hamburger meat in a bag and left without paying.

7/8 – Assist outside agency with an arrest in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Clague located Matthew Gwinn who was wanted for felony retail theft in Largo. Gwinn was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail after confirming that Largo’s probable cause affidavit was still valid.

7/10 –Domestic-related battery in the 2900 block of 59th Street South. Responding officers determined that Tracie Arnold hit her mother with a closed fist. Arnold was arrested for domestic-related battery and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/4 to 7/10 –The marine unit was on the water for 17.5 hours this week assisting with the July 4th event.

Battery — aggravated

7/11, 5 p.m., 2800 block of Tifton Street S

Theft – grand

7/9, noon, 5800 block of Tangerine Avenue S

7/10, 5:30 p.m., 5200 block of 9th Avenue S

Theft – petit

7/8, midnight, 2400 block of 53rd Street S

7/9, 8 a.m., 1300 block of Gray Street S

7/9, 8 a.m., 5100 block of 26th Avenue S

Theft – shoplifting

7/10, 2:26 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

South Pasadena

Battery

7/9, 7:14 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

7/5, 6:15 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

7/7, 2:47 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

7/9, 7:10 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

7/8, 6 a.m., 800 block of Oleander Way S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

7/7, 6:44 p.m., 700 block of Oleander Way S

St. Pete Beach

Battery – aggravated

7/10, 11:42 a.m., Pass-a-Grille Way and 21st Avenue

Theft – grand

7/7, 11 p.m., 7400 block of Coquina Way

7/9, 12:04 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard

7/10, 9 a.m., 800 block of Gulf Way

7/12, 5 a.m., 9300 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petit

7/9, 3:15 a.m., 3700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – recreational vehicle

7/9, 2:47 p.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – vehicle

7/9, 5:57 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

7/6, 5:13 p.m., Corey Avenue and Sunset Way