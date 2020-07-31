Local Crime Watch: July 30

A sampling of police calls from July 16 to 25 in Gulfport and South Pasadena.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas Crime Viewer.

Gulfport

7/16 Arrest on warrant: Gulfport Beach Parking. Melisa A. Napier was in contact with officers at the Gulfport Beach parking lot and found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The warrant was for violation of pre-trial release for felony theft. Napier was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/17 Trespass: 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd. S. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a retail establishment. A subject in the store was refusing to wear a face covering and was verbally combative with staff. Officers removed the subject from the store and issued a written trespass warning.

7/18 Assault: 4900 block of 14th Ave. S. Two residents that rent different rooms in a house got into an argument and the male resident reportedly threatened to set the female resident on fire. There was insufficient evidence to prove the allegation. Both parties were separated as the landlord pursues an eviction.

Theft: 5600 block of Tangerine Ave. S. A man reported that someone stole his unsecured purple specialized bike from his front yard overnight.

Burglary: 1400 block of 58th St. S. (Blessed by the Best Hair). An employee reported that sometime overnight someone had damaged the hinges to the rear door and attempted to get inside. It does not appear that the business was entered and it is currently being remodeled.

Medical Call: 6300 Pasadena Point Dr. Officers responded to an injured person call. A person lit a large, mortar-style firework and held it close to his body. The firework exploded, causing serious injury to the young man. Two physician neighbors were able to provide immediate first aid, which likely saved the man’s life.

7/20 Warrant Arrest: Sunoco. Officer Dillard was there for another call when he observed Ralph Cleveland inside the store. Cleveland had multiple felony drug warrants out of Pinellas County with a $50,000 bond. He was arrested and taken to Pinellas County Jail.

Grand Theft Auto: 2400 block of 51st St. S. A resident called to report that her vehicle was stolen. It was in front of the residence running. A witness saw a white BMW SUV that had stopped; however, the witness did not see any possible suspects.

7/21 Stolen Vehicle: 2400 block of 50th St. S. A known acquaintance took a vehicle from the residence, even after being told he was not allowed to since he had no driver’s license. The suspect has stopped communicating with all parties. The investigation is ongoing.

7/22 Theft: 900 block of 61st St. S. Three pieces of jewelry were missing from a bedroom and the individual thinks it’s a new tenant that moved in. The investigation is ongoing.

Burglary-Residence

7/21, 8 p.m., 5700 block of Newton Ave. S.

Battery

7/21, 7:21 p.m., 5600 block of Shore Blvd. S.

Stolen Vehicle

7/21, 7 a.m., 2400 block of 50th St. S.

7/22, 12 p.m., 6200 block of 11th Ave. S.

Trespass

7/23, 7:38 a.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

7/24, 2:20 p.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

Theft-Grand

7/22, 12 p.m., 900 block of 61st St. S.

7/25, 6 p.m., 5400 block of 10th Ave. S.

Theft-Shoplifting

7/25, 5:04 p.m., 4900 block of 17th Ave. S.

Missing Person

7/25, 8:10 p.m., 2000 block of Gray St. S.

Theft-Petit

7/25, 10 a.m., 5100 block of 12th Ave. S.

South Pasadena

Stolen Vehicle

7/24, 11:43 a.m., Sunset Dr. S. & Bignonia Way. S.

Burglary-Residence

7/27, 3 p.m., 6700 block of Hibiscus Ave. S.