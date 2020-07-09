Local Crime Watch: July 9

A sampling of local police calls and emergency service for June 29 to July 6 in Gulfport and South Pasadena.

Please note that due to the holiday weekend, some crime reporting was unavailable at press time.

Gulfport

Robbery-Armed

6/29, 1:19 p.m., 3200 Block of 58th St S

Battery

6/30, 1000 Block of 49th St S

Burglary-Vehicle

7/1, 1:26 a.m., 6600 Block of Blue Heron Dr S

7/1, 10:19 p.m., 6600 Block of Blue Heron Dr S

Missing Person

7/1, 8:23 a.m., 2000 Block of Gray St S

Kidnap/False Imp

7/2, 2:25 a.m., 2600 Block of 48th St S

Theft-Grand

7/3/2020, 8 a.m., 5100 Block of 17th Ave S

7/3, 12 p.m., 5200 Block of 17th Ave S

Theft-Shoplifting

7/5, 7:03 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

South Pasadena

Vandalism/Criminal Mischief

6/30, 9:52 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

Stolen Vehicle

7/1, 6 p.m., 1500 Block of Sea Gull Dr S

Burglary-Vehicle

7/1, 10 p.m., 1300 Block of Robin Rd S

Theft-Shoplifting

7/2, 11:02 a.m., 1100 Block of Pasadena Ave S

Theft-Petit

7/3, 12 a.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

Body of Woman Found in Suntext Marina

On Sunday, July 5 at around 8:30 a.m., St. Petersburg Police responded to a report of a body a woman was found in the water at the Suntex Marina, 5821 32nd Way S.

Officers learned she was a woman in her 50s, from Orlando, and was staying on a boat with relatives. She was last seen on the boat on Saturday night, and was discovered in the water Sunday. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, however police say that the preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play.

On Monday, authorities released the woman’s name: Heather L. Dutton, 53, of Winter Park, Florida.