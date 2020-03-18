Local Crime Watch: Mar 19

Changes to St. Petersburg Police Service During Coronavirus Epidemic

The St. Petersburg Police Department announced on Tuesday, March 17, that in order to “keep our residents and our officers safe from exposure to the coronavirus, the St. Petersburg Police Department is implementing a few changes until further notice to minimize unnecessary contact.”

The department has suspended the public fingerprinting service. In addition, some non-emergency calls will be transferred to an officer who will take the report over the phone instead of responding in person. These include non-violent crimes, such as property crimes.

The department notes that online crime reporting is also an option. Residents can visit police.stpete.org and scroll down to the “File a Report Online” link that will show a list of the types of crimes that can be reported online.

Officers will still continue to respond to emergency calls for service as normal. These include calls for in-progress crime or a life safety issue.

“These changes are being made for the safety of the public and so our First Responders will be healthy and able to respond when they are truly needed,” the department stated. “We are asking everyone to be patient and understanding as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.”

************

A sampling of police reports from March 6 through March 16 in Gulfport and South Pasadena

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

3/6 – Officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of 9th Avenue following a landlord/tenant dispute. One subject put his finger in the other’s face and threatened to get a gun. The victim did not wish to prosecute.

3/6 – Two residents in the 1300 block of 53rd Street reported that sometime overnight someone slashed the rear tires on their vehicles.

3/6 – Christopher Moore was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear. He was taken into custody in the 5800 block of 13th Avenue.

3/7 – Heather Shott was arrested after officers observed her inside a business in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard in the early morning hours despite being trespassed from the establishment the night before.

3/9 – Officers were dispatched to Gulfport Beach after a caller reported a man was shouting in the restroom. Officers found the subject, a local transient, and he stated he was talking to himself.

3/9 – A resident in the 1200 block of 52nd Street reported that someone ripped a flag that was displayed on the fence in front of her residence.

Officer Pope is investigating a fraud complaint in which a woman helping to care for a disabled resident in the 6300 block of Vista Verde Drive withdrew more than $25,000 from his checking account and routed the funds to her Paypal accounts.

3/9 – Officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of 17th Avenue after a caller reported her brother had taken an opioid and was unconscious. He was revived and transported to a hospital.

This week initiated the full-time Marine Unit operator: Twenty contacts were made: 16 stops; 3 citations; 4 city ordinance violations, and; 2 reports. A count of vessels shows 22 inside city limits, and 17 outside city limits. Those outside city limits appear to have moved there due to recent enforcement efforts.

Trespass

3/8, 12:45 a.m., 5400 Block of Shore Blvd. S.

Theft-Petit

3/8, 3 p.m., 6200 Block of 10th Ave. S.

3/10, 9:32 a.m., 6300 Block of Vista Verde Dr. E.

3/14, 1 p.m., 1400 Block of Freemont St. S.

3/14, 2:15 p.m., Beach Blvd. S. & 28th Ave. S.

Vandalism/Crim Misch

3/9, 3 p.m., 1200 Block of 52nd St. S.

Traffic Accident

3/12, 9:15 p.m., 5800 Block of 25th Ave. S.

3/16, 8:39 p.m., 5100 Block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

Theft-Shoplifting

3/15, 6:40 p.m., 5700 Block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

Battery

3/15, 12:15 a.m., 4900 Block of 31st Ave. S.

Burglary-Vehicle

3/16, 5 p.m., 5600 Block of 17th Ave. S.

South Pasadena

Vandalism/Crim Misch

3/14, 7 a.m., 6900 Block of Hibiscus Ave. S.

Theft-Petit

3/15, 3:50 p.m., 6700 Block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

3/15, Time unknown, Gulfport Blvd. S. & Oleander Way S.

Theft-Shoplifting

3/15, 8:53 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

Battery

3/16, 11:44 a.m., 1800 Block of Shore Dr. S.