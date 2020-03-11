Local Crime Watch: March 12

A sampling of police reports from February 27 through March 7 in Gulfport.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

2/27 – Burglary to a residence in the 6200 block of 10th Avenue South. A resident reported a Bluetooth speaker was stolen from the enclosed front porch.

2/28 – Ordinance violation in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. An officer observed a dinghy at the Gulfport Casino dock that was in violation of the dock hours. The dinghy was impounded.

2/29 – Theft in the 5100 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident reported that approximately 55 prescription pills were stolen from a diaper bag in her bedroom overnight. She stated that her parents, brother and three kids were all in the residence during the time.

2/28 – Theft in the 2500 block of 52nd Street South. A resident reported that her purse was left next to her car in the alley while she and her husband unloaded items into the house. When they came out it was gone. A phone that was in the purse was tracked to the alley in the 2900 block of 51st Street South and officers located a black Under Armour bag with the purse and phone inside stuffed in some bushes. The only thing missing from the purse was the cash that was inside.

3/1 – Crash in the 1300 block of 58th Street South. At 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on 58th Street South. The female driver stated she was on her way to pick up her kids when she fell asleep at the wheel and drifted across the northbound lanes and into a fence on the east side of the street. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

3/2 – Battery in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident had a dispute with a friend of his son who was renting a room in the back of the house. While the tenant was at work, the homeowner put all of his belongings in the backyard. When the tenant came home there was an altercation where the resident was alleged to have pushed the tenant. The victim did not wish to pursue charges and advised he was leaving to move to another apartment that night anyway.

3/2 – Attempted stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A contractor had stopped at a house to mark the property for a new driveway and while she was standing in the front yard a silver SUV pulled up next to her vehicle. A man got out of the passenger side and jumped into her vehicle and attempted to steal it. When she yelled at him, he exited the car and attempted to steal her purse from inside. She pushed the suspect and he dropped the purse and ran off northbound on Gray Street South. The vehicle took off northbound on 61st Street South and likely picked up the other suspect.

3/3 – Burglary to a residence in the 5000 block of 24th Avenue South. A resident called 911 and reported that he heard someone open the back screen door to his enclosed porch. When he looked out the window, he saw a person leaving his yard. A young man matching the description of the suspect was located in the area, but the resident was unable to identify the person. Forensic evidence was collected from the scene.

3/3 – Hit-and-run crash arrest made in the 4900 block of 15th Avenue South. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver who left the scene and determined that Colby Smith, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license. Smith was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

3/3 – Fraud in the 1800 block of York Street South. A resident reported that a he believes a person he knows used a card without his permission charging over $4,000.

3/4 – Disorderly conduct in the 4900 block of 17th Avenue South. Officers were dispatched to the report that a person was trying on clothing inside the bathrooms. She then locked herself out of the bathroom and would not leave the business. Once Officers arrived, the woman left without incident.

3/4 – Recovered stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of 45th Street South. The victim of a stolen vehicle located his vehicle. Officers responded to the scene and assisted with the recovery. Crime scene investigation specialists processed the vehicle. Officers were able to locate a witness who had video of potential suspects parking the vehicle and leaving.

2/27 through 3/4 – The marine unit vessel was on the water approximately 10 hours this week. One marine citation was issued and notification was made regarding the 72-hour ordinance. Sergeant Woodman also conducted Officer Silvey’s new-hire orientation this week.

