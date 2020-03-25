Local Crime Watch: March 26

A sampling of police reports from March 12 through March 22 in Gulfport and South Pasadena.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer



Gulfport

3/12 – Overdose in the 5300 block of 23rd Avenue South. A male walked up to the fire department advising he had possibly overdosed on heroin. He was transported to the hospital.

3/12 – Fraud in the 1200 block of 60th Street South. Officers responded to an address for a report of credit card fraud in the amount of $7,700. It is unknown how the suspect gained access to the victim’s credit card numbers. This case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigative Section for further follow up.

3/12 – Death investigation in the 2600 block of 57th Street South. A neighbor called because she was concerned that her neighbor had not been seen in several days. The neighbor also could hear the resident’s dog barking throughout the day. Officers checked the residence and observed the woman inside of the residence apparently deceased. Officers entered the residence and confirmed that she was deceased. The next of kin was notified and officers completed the investigation. No crime is suspected.

3/13 – Overdose death in the 5100 block of 13th Avenue South. Officers responded to an overdose call at a residence. When officers arrived, they located a male lying on the ground that was unresponsive. Officers knew the male to have prior drug history and he was displaying symptoms consistent with an opiate overdose. Officers administered Narcan and began CPR. Gulfport Engine 17 arrived and transported the male to Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

3/14 – Theft in the 1400 block of Freemont Street South. A resident reported that over several days, his keys and $250 cash were stolen along with a cash box from his room. He suspects one of his roommates but everyone denied being involved in the theft.

3/14 – Battery in the 4900 block of 31st Street South. A resident reported that a person punched another person. After conducting an investigation, it was determined that an intoxicated male attempted to go into another male’s residence. When the male saw him come in, he punched him.

3/15 – Battery/criminal mischief in the 6000 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard. Two friends were out drinking all night and returned to the residence at 4 a.m. where an argument ensued. There were conflicting stories as to what happened during the altercation, but one person ended up with scratches on her arms and a door was knocked off the hinges inside the house. Neither party wanted to prosecute the other.

3/15 – Retail theft in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. An employee of a retail establishment flagged down Officer Janovich to report that a man put items into a backpack and left the store without paying for them. Officer Janovich located the suspect who initially was cooperative. He denied being in the store and then suddenly started running. Officer Janovich gave chase and despite several commands to stop running, the man refused. Using his Taser, Janovich was able to stop the man and safely take him into custody. The man was given a notice to appear for retail theft. The items were valued at $190 and were recovered in the man’s backpack then returned to the store.

3/16 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident reported someone got into her unlocked vehicle and stole change from the cup holder.

3/16 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5400 block of Jersey Avenue South. A resident reported that her dog began barking at 3 a.m. and when she looked outside she saw a young man in her car. She yelled at him and he fled on foot. Nothing was taken from the car. Video evidence shows several males looking in cars in that area.

3/17 – Attempted burglary to a residence in the 5700 block of 11th Avenue South. Three males were seen knocking on a door and then attempting to use a crowbar to get into a residence. The homeowner yelled and the males fled the scene. Surveillance video captured the incident.

3/18 – Aggravated battery – domestic related in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue South. A woman was upset that her roommate was knocking on her door. She then hit the roommate several times with a cane causing lacerations to his head and knocking some of his teeth out. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

3/12 through 3/18 — The Marine Unit vessel was on the water approximately 17 hours this week. Officer Ross conducted 14 vessel stops, 16 boater contacts and issued three ordinance violations. The engine on the patrol boat seized, but it will be repaired as soon as possible under warranty coverage.

Battery

3/21, 6:50 p.m., 2600 block of 48th Street S

3/21, unknown time, 5900 block of Pelican Bay Plaza

Battery – aggravated

3/17, 6:28 a.m., 6200 block of 15th Avenue S

Burglary – residence

3/16, 9:15 a.m., 5700 block of 11th Avenue S

3/20, midnight, 2700 block of 44th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

3/15, 2:57 a.m., 5400 block of Jersey Avenue S

3/15, 5 p.m., 5600 block of 17th Avenue S

3/18, 3 p.m., 3000 block of 50th Street S

3/18, 3:40 a.m., 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

3/22, 10 p.m., 1600 block of 53rd Street S

Burglary – vehicle/recreational

3/17, 4 a.m., 4600 block of Tifton Drive S

Theft – petit

3/13, 1 p.m., 1400 block of Freemont Street S

3/13, 2:15 p.m., Beach Boulevard and 28th Avenue S

3/19, 6:30 p.m., 3100 block of Dupont Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/20, 8 p.m., 1300 block of Gray Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

3/15, 11:44 a.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Theft – petit

3/14, 3:50 p.m., 6700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

3/14, unknown time, Gulfport Boulevard S and Oleander Way S

Shoplifting

3/14, 8:53 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S