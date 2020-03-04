Local Crime Watch: March 5

A sampling of police reports from February 20 through February 28 in Gulfport and South Pasadena.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

2/20 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of 16th Avenue South. A resident reported that juveniles kicked her screen door causing damage to the bottom of it. The juveniles were located and interviewed. The juvenile that kicked the door was identified and released to her mother. A criminal mischief charge was referred to the state attorney’s office.

2/21 – Warrant arrest in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. An anonymous caller reported that Matthew Gwinn had just arrived at his residence and was inside the rear garage apartment. Gwinn refused to answer the door, so officers forced entry and located him hiding in the shower. He was arrested for a felony warrant for theft out of Pinellas County.

2/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1000 block of 61st Street South. Someone smashed a window and rummaged through a vehicle. Nothing appeared to be taken.

2/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1000 block of 59th Street South. Someone smashed a window and rummaged through a vehicle. Nothing appeared to be taken.

2/21 – Attempted burglary to a vehicle in the 900 block of 59th Street South. Surveillance video from the area revealed that a person attempted to make entry to two vehicles parked in the area. The suspect pulled on the door handles of both vehicles but found them locked.

2/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 900 block of 61st Street South. A person made entry to an unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing appeared to be taken.

2/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1000 block of 61st Street South. A person made entry to an unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing appeared to be taken.

2/21 – Burglary to a residence in the 1800 block of 60th Street South. A resident reported that his Cannondale racing bike was stolen from his covered front porch while he was inside his house. There was no serial number available for the bike.

2/21 – Recovered stolen vehicle in Southwest Pinellas Storage. Officers checking on a suspicious vehicle complaint located a stolen Mazda CX-5 that the St. Petersburg Police Department had been looking for abandoned in the field near the storage facility.

2/22 – Theft in the 900 block of 49th Street South. An officer was flagged down in reference to a bicycle theft that had just occurred. The suspect was down the street and the victim was able to provide the description. The juvenile suspect was located and taken into custody. He was also on home supervision and had a window punch in his pocket.

2/22 – Theft in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to a business reporting a shoplifting. A person took several bottles of body wash without paying for them. They were gone before the officers arrived.

2/23 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of Newton Avenue South. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked work truck.

2/23 – Assist other agency in the 2400 block of 52nd Street South. A husband called and reported his wife missing since Saturday. The investigation revealed his wife had been arrested on Sunday and released from the Pinellas County Jail on Monday. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was notified and opened their own investigation into the missing woman.

2/23 – Driving under the influence at the corner of SR 60 and McMullen Booth Road. Sergeant Marotta and Officer Palazzolo participated in a countywide DUI wolfpack. They stopped a vehicle for speeding and subsequently arrested the driver for driving under the influence. The driver provided a breath sample and the results were .149/.158.

2/24 – Attempted burglary to a vehicle in the 4700 block of Baywood Point Drive South. A person attempted to enter a vehicle but the car alarm scared them off. No entry was made and nothing was taken.

2/25 – Driving under the influence in the 2500 block of Beach Boulevard. Officer Dillard responded to a report of a male passed out in the driver seat of a vehicle that was facing the wrong direction on Beach Boulevard. The driver, Jeremy Allen, was in actual physical control of the vehicle and showed signs of impairment. He was asked to perform field sobriety tasks. He performed poorly and submitted a breath sample at Central Breath Testing of .145 and .146.

2/25 – Warrant arrest in the 5500 block of 29th Avenue South. Sergeant Vandenberg ran a tag for a parking citation and discovered the vehicle owner, Victoria Uline, had an active warrant for failure to appear on a traffic charge out of Manatee County. She was located at a vendor booth close by and arrested.

2/25 – Injunction violation in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident called to report harassing phone calls. Officers discovered that James Pushies was at the residence along with his partner, who had an injunction against him in place. Pushies was arrested for the injunction violation.

2/26 – Recovered stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 58th Street South. Officers were sent to this location by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to locate a stolen vehicle that On-Star was tracking to that location. The vehicle was located in an apartment complex parking lot locked. At the request of the patrol sergeant for the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was processed at the crime scene. It was related to a string of burglaries they were working that also included vehicles being stolen.

2/26 – Dealing in stolen property in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that his live-in boyfriend stole his laptop and pawned it at a local shop.

2/26 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. A resident reported that his bag was stolen from a vehicle while parked at his residence three days prior.

2/26 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5100 block of 16th Avenue South. A realtor showing a house was the victim of a vehicle burglary. There were no signs of forced entry and the suspect took her backpack, which contained her laptop and wallet.

2/20 through 2/26 — The marine patrol vessel was on the water approximately 14 hours this week. Fifteen boater contacts were made, two marine citations were issued and notification was made regarding the 72-hour ordinance.

Battery

2/23, 7:30 p.m., 5100 block of 9th Avenue S

Burglary – residence

2/26, midnight, 6200 block of 10th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

2/22, 10 a.m., 53rd Street S and Newton Avenue S

2/23, 1:20 a.m., 4700 block of Baywood Point Drive S

2/25, 1:10 p.m., 5100 block of 16th Avenue S

2/28, noon, 5200 block of 18th Avenue S

Theft – grand

2/28, 11:26 a.m., 5000 block of 28th Avenue S

Theft – recreational vehicle

2/20, 8 p.m., 5111 block of 8th Avenue S

2/25, 5 a.m., 711 block of 58th Street S

Theft – petit

2/20, unknown time, 900 block of 58th Street S

2/28, 9 p.m., 5100 block of 17th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

2/26, 3:27 p.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Trespassing

2/25, 9:09 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S