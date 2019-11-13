Local Crime Watch: Nov 14

A sampling of police reports from November 1 through November 8 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

11/1 – Theft in the 5600 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident stated that she went to do laundry between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and sat her backpack down by a fence outside of the laundry room. When she finished her laundry, she discovered that someone had stolen the backpack.

11/1 – Fraud in the 3100 block of Clinton Street South. A person reported that someone went into his mother’s mailbox and took checks that were intended for rent and changed the names and cashed them.

11/2 – Theft in the 900 block of 61st Street South. A resident who had just arrived home saw two juveniles ride their bicycles into his yard and take two other bicycles that were leaning against a tree. The resident yelled at them and they dropped the bicycles and ran. The resident chased them and was able to identify them. The juveniles were identified and once the resident realized their parents would take care of punishing them, he decided not to prosecute them for theft.

11/3 – Animal call in the 5900 block of Shore Boulevard. A resident reported seeing a medium size dog that appeared to be drowning near the docks at the above location. The dog was removed from the water and transported to an emergency animal hospital to treat its injuries.

11/3 – Driving under the influence in the 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard. Officer Smith observed a vehicle driving without its headlights on at night. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Steven Perosino was arrested for driving under the influence. A breath test revealed that his breath alcohol content was .164/.160. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/4 – Fraud in the 1400 block of 58th Street South. A business owner reported that purchases were made at their store with a stolen credit card. The purchase was made over the phone a month ago. The bank notified the business owner about the compromised credit card.

11/5 – Fraud: Police Lobby. A resident came into the police department’s lobby to report that she had been a victim of fraud. She attempted to book a flight to New Hampshire through a phone number she found on the Internet and they had her pay using $950 in eBay and Target gift cards.

11/6 – Theft in the 5600 block of 19th Avenue South. A resident reported that a juvenile that was in the house stole a handgun. The juvenile was located in St Petersburg.

11/1 through 11/7 — The marine unit was on the water for approximately six hours this week and officers conducted two vessel stops.

Assault

11/5, 6 p.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

Battery

11/5, 3:30 a.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

11/8, 9:53 p.m., 3000 block of 59th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

11/6, 7 p.m., 2700 block of Tifton Street S

11/7, 11 p.m., 2700 block of Tifton Street S

Shoplifting

11/6, 8:01 a.m., 4900 block of 17th Avenue S

11/8, 6:33 p.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

11/3, midnight, 3100 block of 57th Street S

11/5, 7 p.m., 5600 block of 19th Avenue S

Theft – petit

11/6, 1 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard S

11/6, 7 p.m., 6300 block of 8th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

11/7, 2:17 p.m., 5300 block of 11th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

11/3, 9:17 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

11/4, 9:17 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

11/6, 10:30 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Shoplifting

11/4, 9:55 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

11/5, 5:13 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Trespassing

11/4, 8:49 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – vehicle

11/5, 6:44 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

11/2, 4:42 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

11/7, 12:39 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

11/8, 9:58 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard