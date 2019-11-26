Local Crime Watch: Nov 28

Gibbs Student Arrested for Making Threat

On Friday, November 22, St. Petersburg Police arrested a 16 -year -old ,10th grade boy at Gibbs High School for making repeated statements in front of students and adults that he would “shoot up the whole school.”

According to St. Petersburg Police, the student has been charged with making a false report concerning the use of a firearm/bomb to conduct bodily harm, a felony.

St. Petersburg Police said in a statement that the department “takes all school threats very seriously for the safety of our students. Threatening comments or social media posts will always be investigated.”

A sampling of police reports from November 14 through November 21 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

11/14 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 3000 block of 50th Street South. Approximately $8 was taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight.

11/14 – Retail theft in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A store employee reported that a female entered the store and stole several items. The employee was able to get the tag information from the vehicle she was driving. Officer Bynum identified the suspect and she was arrested by another agency on Officer Bynum’s probable cause affidavit.

11/14 – Attempted burglary to a vehicle in the 2500 block of 57th Street South. A resident was taking the trash out and saw two males attempting to enter her vehicle. They fled on foot.

11/14 – Stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of Preston Avenue South. A resident saw a car next to her vehicle and then saw her car and the other car driving away. Her car was located the following day in St Petersburg.

11/16 – Driving under the influence in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A vehicle was observed on the sidewalk in front of Walgreens with an occupant passed out inside. There was no damage to any property. The driver, Grant Preston, was arrested for driving under the influence.

11/16 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to a business regarding two people who took items from the store without paying for them.

11/18 – Disorderly conduct in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue South. Officers were called to the Gulfport Library due to a man who was yelling and acting erratic. The man refused to leave the library so officers escorted him out. The man refused to follow the instructions given by the responding officer and was therefore was arrested for resisting without violence and was also trespassed from the library. Rodney Strother was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/19 – Domestic-related battery by strangulation in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue South. A 51-year-old woman reported that her 39-year-old boyfriend grabbed her around the neck with both hands and began squeezing. The woman advised a law enforcement officer that her boyfriend told her that he could kill her and that he could break her neck with the twist of the wrist. The boyfriend was located and placed under arrest.

11/19 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A store employee reported that a male attempted to steal a bag full of items and when he was confronted, he dropped the bag and ran off. The male left the area before officers arrived and was not located.

11/20 – Battery in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Joseph Fortin walked up to another person in a bar and punched him in the face causing a minor injury. Fortin was arrested for battery.

11/14 through 11/20 — The marine unit was not on the water this week as it is at the shop for repairs.

Battery

11/19, 7:49 p.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Shoplifting

11/18, 9:45 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

11/20, 8:05 p.m., 1100 block of 51st Street S

Trespassing

11/21, 8:55 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

11/21, 1:43 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

11/21, noon, 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – recreational vehicle

11/20, 6:24 p.m., 1400 block of Durling Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

11/18, 1:32 p.m., 400 block of 75th Avenue

Burglary – residence

11/19, midnight, 3100 block of W. Vina Del Mar Boulevard

11/20, 10 a.m., 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – vehicle

11/16, 4:45 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Winds Drive

Theft – grand

11/19, 10:04 a.m., 9400 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petit

11/20, 9:30 p.m., 500 block of 68th Avenue

Weapon

11/18, 3:32 a.m., 100 block of Corey Avenue