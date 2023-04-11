Bayfront Health officials traveled to Gulfport March 31 to see local emergency personnel recognized for their role in delivering a man from the brink of death.

They presented the Phoenix Award to three members of Gulfport Fire and Rescue, one Gulfport Police Department officer, two members of the South Pasadena Fire Department, and two crew members from Sunstar. It is the first time Bayfront has given out the award.

The impromptu morning ceremony outside the fire station in Gulfport was inspired by a Jan. 21 emergency in which the first responders’ quick response prevented a tragic ending. Bayfront patient care administrator Elizabeth Lavelle recounted the story of the incident:

Heart Attack in Gulfport

Martin Fischer, who lives in Gulfport six months of the year, awoke around midnight with chest pains. He took some aspirin and went back to bed, only to awake the next morning with more pain. He collapsed in front of his wife, who began CPR and called 911.

Detective Christopher Priest of the Gulfport Police Department arrived first on the scene. He maintained CPR until the others arrived – Lt. Erick Fuchs and firefighter-paramedics Michael Barber and Sean Oldenburg from Gulfport; firefighter-paramedics Nick Moerch and Matt Wilson from South Pasadena; and Sunstar paramedic Brad Rednour and EMT Cassandra Augustin.

This team achieved ROSC, which Lavelle identified as “return to spontaneous circulation.” They transported him to Bayfront in record time and took him directly to the cardiac cath lab for treatment. First responders on the scene recognized that Fischer had suffered a massive heart attack and notified the hospital prior to his arrival, Lavelle said.

Happy Ending

Doctors gave Fischer a three-vessel stent. Lavelle said he did very well and was discharged six days later. He sent a letter with a card to Bayfront’s chief nursing officer in late March. It contained a photograph taken out his back window showing a group of deer in his backyard.

“This is how grateful I am,” he wrote. “It is a sight that I never thought I’d see again, and now I still get to wake up to it every single morning.”

Fischer missed the award presentation because he is back in Tennessee, where he lives six months out of the year.

“I’m sure, upon his return this coming snowbird season, he will be stopping by to see everyone,” said Lavelle.