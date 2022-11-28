Local Masonic Group Joins Adopt-A-Mile Program

Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge partnered with Keep Pinellas Beautiful in their Adopt-A-Mile program by adopting Duhme Road from Tom Stewart Causeway to 54th Avenue North.

When signing up for this program, volunteers sign an agreement that they’ll clean up litter on a regular basis.

This allows organizations and individuals to make a difference in their communities, and it also eases the workload on city and county crews, freeing them to spend more time on road maintenance and other special highway projects.

Freemasonry is a fraternal organization for men 18 years and older. Organizations like this dedicate their time to serving their community. Specifically, with the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge No. 291, this group takes part in programs intended to help families, children, and schools in need, and other charitable causes.

If you are interested in joining the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, the group meets each Thursday at 7:30 p.m.