Local Rep Hosts COVID-19 Updates 

by

District 69 Florida House Representative Jennifer Webb, left, with Senator Bill Nelson, Gulfport Councilmembers Michael Fridovich and Paul Ray, and Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson in a 2018 photo. Webb has been hosting live Facebook updates on COVID-19 issues every Friday.

 

Jennifer Webb. You may have heard of her. Gulfport resident Webb has been District 69’s Florida House representative since 2018, and she’s not one to stay on the sidelines. 

From the start of the pandemic, Webb started weekly updates on Facebook Live. The initial intent was to provide weekly updates for residents during COVID-19.

“The focus has been overwhelmingly on the economic crisis and ensuring that people have up-to-date info on unemployment, small business loans/grants, county and municipal resources available to both,” said Webb. “Of course, I cover the health crisis as well and I provide updates on executive orders.”

Webb, who has joined in on the City of Gulfport’s virtual City Council meetings, keeps followers up-to-date on the unemployment process and has shared best practices on how to get approved for benefits through Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity website. 

“The purpose for these updates is to give my neighbors reliable information,” said Webb. “Connect them to resources, let them know we are here to advocate for them, and answer their questions.”

On Friday, July 24 her updates included information on retroactive unemployment benefits; changes concerning unemployment after July 25; county assistance opportunities; Pinellas County Schools Reopening; and the RNC cancellation due to the spike in Florida’s COVID-19 cases. 

Future live updates can be viewed every Friday, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Representative Webb’s Facebook page. 

 

by Laura Mulrooney

