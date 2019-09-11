LocalShops1 Honors Long-standing Businesses 

When LocalShops1 owner Ester Venouzio founded her local business promotional service in Gulfport, she hoped to create friendly relationships between small shops and the community.

Eleven years later, 150 prominent area business owners and involved locals gathered at Marchand’s restaurant at the historic Vinoy Renaissance hotel in downtown St. Petersburg on Sunday, September 8, for LocalShops1’s Community Awards and 11th Birthday Bash.

“It was awesome, a beautiful venue really,” Venouzio said. “It really gave people the opportunity to connect.”

From 4 to 7 p.m., 10 long-standing local businesses were honored with awards, including several from the Gulfport area.

“Gulfport itself is pretty much all local businesses,” Venouzio said, “and this celebrated them in general.”

Among the entrepreneurs, speakers included St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin, and Carolina Leid, journalist with 10News WTSP, who acted as host for the event.

“People really took the chance to collaborate,” Venouzio said.

Recipients of LocalShops1’s Community Awards are