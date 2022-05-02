‘Long Lost Friend’ Scams Gulfport Woman for $2,000

A woman reported to Gulfport police April 25 that she was scammed out $2,000 by someone posing as a long-lost friend.

The Gulfport resident lives in the Town Shore retirement community.

She told the Gulfport Police Department that the suspect convinced her was she was a friend whom she had not heard from for a long time.

The suspect persuaded the Gulfport woman to purchase and send $2,000 in gift cards before she realized the ruse.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any names.

Scams involving getting victims to transmit gift cards to purported friends or relatives in need or in some instances to imposters posing as police or government officials are often hard to track down, according to police.

Scam artists – who can be tied to criminal gangs and international syndicates – frequently target seniors pretending to be grandchildren, long-lost friends or their attorneys seeking financial help.

Some scams are from across the country. Other scams are from across the world, according to police.

They ask for gift cards or hard to trace cash app transfers.