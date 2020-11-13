Long Waits for COVID Testing at the Trop

by

CDC coronavirus graphic_courtesy of CDC_2020
Graphic courtesy of the CDC.

Pinellas County: Long wait anticipated at county COVID-19 testing sites; other
options available

Looks like a lot of folks are trying to get COVID-19 tests today at Tropicana Field. Pinellas County officials say that as of 9 a.m. Friday, the site had over an hour wait; they anticipate that the longer wait times may last through the weekend.

Don’t want to wait?

There are a number of other free COVID-19 test sites throughout the county, listed at covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing.

Tropicana Field testing site is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., including rapid testing. However, the county urges residents to know what type of test they need before heading to the site. Many employers, airlines,
travel businesses and others require the regularly offered PCR test.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!