Long Waits for COVID Testing at the Trop

Pinellas County: Long wait anticipated at county COVID-19 testing sites; other

options available

Looks like a lot of folks are trying to get COVID-19 tests today at Tropicana Field. Pinellas County officials say that as of 9 a.m. Friday, the site had over an hour wait; they anticipate that the longer wait times may last through the weekend.

Don’t want to wait?

There are a number of other free COVID-19 test sites throughout the county, listed at covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing.

Tropicana Field testing site is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., including rapid testing. However, the county urges residents to know what type of test they need before heading to the site. Many employers, airlines,

travel businesses and others require the regularly offered PCR test.