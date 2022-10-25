Longtime College Coach To Lead Farragut Hoops Squad

Paul Evans is headed back to the sideline.

Nearly a half-century after he started coaching men’s basketball, with a career that included significant success at the collegiate level, the 77-year-old is coming out of retirement to take the helm of the varsity boys squad at Admiral Farragut Academy.

His last coaching stint was nearly a decade ago, but he was approached with the opportunity just a short drive from home and got the itch once again.

“I got a call from one of the board members at the school,” he told The Gabber in an interview last week. “One of my former Navy players is good friends with a board member. That’s how I got involved.”

His last coaching stop was at Gonzaga College High School, a Catholic all-boys high school in Washington, D.C. After several seasons there, he moved to Treasure Island about eight years ago.

He is best known for his success over more than two decades as a college head coach, beginning 49 years ago with the Saints of St. Lawrence University in upstate New York. In seven seasons during the 1970s his teams won six conference championships and five tournament appearances in Division II and III.

From there he moved to Annapolis to coach at Navy. After two losing seasons the Midshipmen posted four winning campaigns during his tenure, capped off by a 30-5 season in which they reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. His star player during his last three seasons at Navy was David Robinson, a two-time All-American, U.S. Olympian and NBA legend who is widely considered one of the best centers ever to play the game.

After six years in Annapolis, Evans was head coach at Pitt for eight seasons until 1994. Six of those teams had winning records, once reaching a #2 national ranking, and five played in the NCAA tournament. One of his assistant coaches at Pitt was John Calipari, who has been a hugely successful head coach at several schools with a national championship at Kentucky.

Evans posted 390 wins at the college level in 21 total seasons.

Life has been good in Pinellas County during retirement, but after meeting some of the staff and students at Farragut, he found himself once again fired up about getting back on the hardwood.

“I really love the school and the kids,” he said. “I think it’s a situation similar to Gonzaga in that both of them are very academic-oriented and have a nice group of kids.”

Farragut’s varsity boys team won its district championship, but a few players from that team are no longer around. One moved on to play college ball in California, Evans said, and a few others decided not to return after the former head coach left.

“That’s our biggest problem right now,” he said. “I’ve got a pretty good core group, but during open gym there are only seven or eight kids. We’re going to have to get some JV kids or something once practice starts to be able to go five-on-five.”

Basketball season for Florida High School Athletic Association schools starts Nov. 1.