Looking for a Kitty? It’s CATober at the SPCA

Can you ever have too many kittens? Apparently that’s the case at the SPCA Tampa Bay.

“We have too many kittens – 28 to be exact,” the SPCA-TB released on October 1. “On Thursday, September 30, our amazing medical team worked hard to spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinate the kittens to get them ready for Friday’s opening at 1 p.m.”

So, if you’re looking for a four-legged friend who doesn’t need to be walked, now is your chance. The kittens range from two to seven months and are, quite simply, adorable and ready for love. Check out kitties here. Animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and you’re encouraged to come early. The shelter does require a carrier or housing that’s appropriate for travel.

You can see all animals up for adoption at the SPCA in Largo – including pups and other pets! – right here. Or head on down to the shelter, 9099 130th Ave. N., in person and meet some new friends.

They have more than 80 animals currently available at the Largo shelter that are “fluffy, furry, bouncy, or feathered.” The adoption team works to match people and pets for long-term success. Shelter staff and volunteers can help you and your family find a pet that’s right for your lifestyle.

When: check spcatampabay.org/adopt-a-cat-or-kitten for information on a

specific kitty

SPCA Tampa Bay is a nonprofit animal welfare agency that accepts all animals – any size, breed, species or situation – in Pinellas County. Learn more about the local SPCA here.

