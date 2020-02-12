Looking for Love in Artsy Places

For the past five years, Veteran’s Park, 5350 31Ave S. has been the home for Gulfport’s annual Fine Arts Festival. This year, 38 artists shared their work on February 8 and 9 with hundreds of shoppers and visitors. The event was hosted by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber and SIK Promotions.

During this year’s Fine Arts Festival, artists were asked, “Which one of your pieces represents love to you and why?”