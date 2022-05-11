Losing Caddy’s Cinco Jalapeño Eating Contest

When I heard that Caddy’s on Treasure Island would host a jalapeño eating contest on Cinco De Mayo, I was under the impression that the premise of the battle was “who can eat the hottest jalapeño.”

Think “Hot Ones”, but sub out the chemical burn sauces for jalapeños. Instead, Caddy’s staff set out bowls of green jalapeño chili peppers (the ones they use behind the bar and in the kitchen) and invited the brave to eat as many as they could handle in one minute. The winner would take home $200.

I got there early to eye the competition and order a mojito rum bucket (for bravery.) There were five names on the list, but one contestant was wearing jeans instead of a sandy bathing suit, so I knew he meant business. Clearly, this man didn’t come to lounge on the beach before hearing about the contest.

The denim-clad Luis Quintin came prepared with his eyes set on the cash prize.

“I’ve been doing this all my life,” Quintin said. “I do all the spicy challenges; I’ve tried ghost peppers – everything.”

Staring at the bowl of green peppers, I couldn’t help but think of a tactic that was easy enough: I could just scarf down a few before the red hot flavors set in.

The timer went off and in 15 seconds Quintin had already consumed one, proven by the torn off stem. I was halfway through chewing my first pepper when the scorching hot pain of a thousand hangnails seeped into my tongue.

No amount of rum bucket sweetness was going to help. I tried to ignore my friends cheering me on and ate the other half. Flames erupted, one single tear dripped down my sunburned cheek.

After the longest minute of my life I had only eaten one, much to the amusement of the bartender in charge of weighing the bowls. It was no surprise the unscathed and good-natured Quintin dominated the competition, eating four giant peppers total.

He told me he planned to use the money to buy his son, who watched the competition from his stroller, a playpen.

Though many Americans celebrate Cinco de Mayo on May 5 with Mexican dishes, a party, and – for some – a jalapeño -eating frenzy, the holiday dates to 1862, when Mexican troops defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla. Fighting continued for five more years, but the holiday – Cinco de Mayo – celebrates the Mexican triumph. Despite American celebrations, the holiday as celebrated in Puebla has more to do with battle speeches and reenactments than margaritas and jalapeños. In the middle of the last centuries, Mexican immigrants celebrated Cinco de Mayo to show pride in their heritage.

After this Cinco, I learned more about the Mexican holiday’s historical significance, and I’m more wary of Caddy’s bar jalapeños than ever.