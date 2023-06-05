Love Food Central Donates For Pride Month

During Pride month, businesses tend to throw up a Pride flag on a wall and call it allyship. St. Pete’s Love Food Central decided to do more for the LGBTQ+ community this June.

Jerrick Santoyo, a head chef at Love Food Central, said the Central Avenue restaurant will fundraise and donate the proceeds to LGBTQ+ organizations.

Love Food Central hopes to donate $5,000. According to Santoyo, the money will go to “projects that fight for equality for all LGBTQ+ and non-binary individuals, such as the Trevor Project and National Center for Trans Equality.”

The vegan restaurant posted on Facebook that “here at Love Food Central, we love and accept you just as you are. We always welcome our LGBTQ+ brothers, sisters, and non-binary family. We are also Ally owned and LGBTQ operated.”

The Trevor Project is a nonprofit organization focusing on suicide prevention “among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.” The organization “provides 24/7 crisis support services to LGBTQ young people. Text, chat, or call anytime to reach a trained counselor.”

The National Center for Transgender Equality “advocates to change policies and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people.” Trans-activists founded the nonprofit organization in 2003.

Love Food Central, 2057 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Weds.-Mon. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-317-2034

