Lovey’s mom asked us to please find her a good home and left behind a note for her new family. Lovey is a sweet 9-year-old “floof” who enjoys getting brushed between her ears and spending her days looking out the window. She may be a little shy at first, but she plays fetch and loves to be close to you.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N.; 727-522-6566 ext. 102; friendsofstrays.org/adopt

Like this: Like Loading...