Low Tide Block Party in February

Nothing brings the community together like a block party, especially when it supports a Gulfport business. On Feb.15, Low Tide Creations will host a block party on 29th Avenue South, from Beach Boulevard to the alleyway at 2902 Beach Blvd. S. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Gulfportians can enjoy food, drinks, and music in the company of others.

The party celebrates Low Tide Creations’ 10-year anniversary as a brick-and-mortar business in Gulfport. Road closures and setup for the party starts at 5 p.m. At the Feb. 6 Gulfport City Council meeting, staff asked Council to approve Resolution 2024-09. They need permission to waive ordinances that prevent road closures, sale of goods on public property, outdoor cooking on public property, and public entertainment/amplified music.

City Staff will handle the setup, closure, and reopening of the street, and the City will provide traffic barricades and signs. Low Tide creations bears the costs of event management and cleanup. This includes the purchase of six 90-gallon sanitation containers for $117.40.

Council passed the resolution unanimously.

